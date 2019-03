Dear Editor,

Wouldn’t it be nice if the powers that be followed Toronto’s lead and raised 2019 property taxes, like T.O., an inflation-backed 2.55 per cent?

This year-after-year gouging of around five per cent tax increases is way out of line and should lead to a tax-revolt.

It’s time we, TOL taxpayers, stopped acting like sheep and made it clear to mayor and council – and the legion of bureaucrats of the Township – that these increases will no longer be tolerated.

Win Bromley, Langley Township