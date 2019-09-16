Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: Trans Mountain pipeline unwelcome in B.C.

A letter writer voices opposition to the pipeline expansion and is in favour of greener technology

Dear Editor,

I am appalled that Trans Mountain Pipeline persists in its determination to run a pipeline through British Columbia.

Everyone knows that the use of fossil fuels is the major cause of global warming, and that B.C. does not want this pipeline running through our lands. Not only is it dangerous to our environment and coastal life, it impinges on native rights to maintain and preserve their own sacred lands.

Pipelines have been proven to be unsafe in the USA, Mexico, and Canada with numerous accidents on records where they have burst, and contaminated waterways and land.

How could we live with ourselves if we allowed that to happen here in British Columbia? We should be working on alternative sources of energy, not continuing worn-out hazardous traditions for the sake of the oil industry.

If we had the will, we could be instrumental in saving the world.

Vicki Wootton, Abbotsford

