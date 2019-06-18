Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: TransLink’s opposition to interurban rail service laughable

Interurban connects key destinations at a fract of SkyTrain’s cost

Dear Editor,

So TransLink, one of the most dishonest and unaccountable bureaucracies in the province, doesn’t want to reinstate the former interurban service.

So powerful is TransLink, so totalitarian in operation, that the regional mayors, the Minister of Transportation, and Premier John Horgan are deathly afraid of them and cower in the shadows.

Such power!

I must laugh when TransLink blusters and fumes why it doesn’t want a reinstated modern interurban service, such utter nonsense.

It doesn’t service key destinations? Really?

Is downtown Vancouver not a key destination?

Is North Delta/Surrey not a key destination?

Are Newton and Cloverdale not key destinations? Don’t tell the tens of thousands of people who live there.

Is KPU Tech in Cloverdale not a key destination? Please don’t tell the students.

Is downtown Langley not a key destination? I guess not.

Is Kwantlen Polytechnic University not a key destination?

Is Trinity Western University not a key destination?

Is the industrial area near 56th Avenue and 272nd Street not a key destination?

Is downtown Abbotsford not a key destination?

Is downtown Sardis not a key destination?

Is not Chilliwack a key destination?

What TransLink is really afraid of is optics, because for the same cost of SkyTrain to Fleetwood (approximately $1.64 billion) the region can build a deluxe, three-train-an-hour service from Vancouver to Chilliwack in each direction, providing a modern 21st century rail service using hydrogen electrical multiple units, or the highly successful TramTrain.

TransLink would rather build with the dated and now obsolete SkyTrain light metro, so land speculators and developers can build high-rise towers and condos for the provincial money-laundering crowd.

This begs the question: “Is TransLink building SkyTrain to benefit the public or criminal casino money launderers?”

Over to you, Premier Horgan.

Malcolm Johnston, Rail for the Valley

_________________________________

Do you have anything to add? Share your opinion.

Email: editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
LETTER: NDP failing on ride-hailing promise

Just Posted

Langley’s Cottoy has first regular season game as Lion

Former Rams standout takes field against Bombers

Opponents, supporters of Langley Township tree bylaw speak to council

Councillors received a mixed response to the proposed bylaw

Golden Ears Bridge at 10: Community had called for a crossing for decades

From nothing, to the Albion Ferry, to the bridge was a long wait

VIDEO: How Lloyd Rossnagel came to be know as ‘the strawberry guy’

A Langley senior creates a roadside garden. Feel free to sample.

Arboretum centre interpreted through Rotary structure

Rotary Interpretive Centre opens at Derek Doubleday Arboretum this weekend

VIDEO: Trans Mountain expansion project gets green light, again

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the decision in Ottawa on Tuesday afternoon

MPs hear retired B.C. nurse’s petition to change compensation for fatal medical errors

Teri McGrath wants provinces to implement no-fault system for medical errors

Horgan says he’ll still defend B.C. coast after second Trans Mountain approval

Meanwhile, one B.C. First Nation has announced plans for a legal challenge

Metro Vancouver’s air quality could be the worst yet this wildfire season

As wildfire season approached, Metro Vancouver experts predict the air will be an issue for many

Demonstrators on either side of Trans Mountain debate clash in Vancouver

Crowd heard from member of Indigenous-led coalition that hopes to buy 51% of expansion project

Update: Multiple fires along the railway tracks in Pitt Meadows

CP rail has closed tracks while firefighters work

Grieving B.C. mom hopes Facebook message leads to new investigation into son’s Surrey homicide

Criminal Justice Branch didn’t lay charges, concluding no substantial likelihood of murder or manslaughter conviction

B.C.’s measles vaccination program gains traction in May

More than 15,000 doses of the MMR vaccine has been administered across the province

B.C. farmers concerned Agricultural Land Reserve changes choking their livelihood

Dozens voice concerns at special meeting hosted on Vancouver Island

Most Read