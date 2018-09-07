Letter: Trees that remain deserve our protection

Stands of trees offer shelter, protect us from the elements and clean our air and so they deserve our protection, writes Frances Steinfeld Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

Editor:Thank you for the very good article on the disgraceful way we humans treat our trees.

Mankind destroys our huge ancient friends with very little thought to the generosity that each tree freely gives us.

Trees stand in silence for centuries cleaning the air for active lungs, providing protection from the elements, habitat for birds, squirrels, racoons etc. and hold the water and soil in place.

After the devastation left by the forest fires it will take many years for the ground to recover and produce healthy large trees again.

We all need to look after our remaining trees and protect them from the grinder. So give them some water and a big hug.

Frances Steinfeld,

Aldergrove