Stands of trees offer shelter, protect us from the elements and clean our air and so they deserve our protection, writes Frances Steinfeld Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

Letter: Trees that remain deserve our protection

Editor:Thank you for the very good article on the disgraceful way we humans treat our trees.

Mankind destroys our huge ancient friends with very little thought to the generosity that each tree freely gives us.

Trees stand in silence for centuries cleaning the air for active lungs, providing protection from the elements, habitat for birds, squirrels, racoons etc. and hold the water and soil in place.

After the devastation left by the forest fires it will take many years for the ground to recover and produce healthy large trees again.

We all need to look after our remaining trees and protect them from the grinder. So give them some water and a big hug.

Frances Steinfeld,

Aldergrove

Previous story
COLUMN: Time for a reality check on Canada’s exports

Just Posted

UFV buys Finnegan’s building for nearly $10 million

University has short-term plan to repurpose site for offices and teaching space

B.C. ends state of emergency, 485 wildfires still burning

State of emergency, which allows officials to take necessary action to fight fires, started Aug. 15

Aldergrove sisters off to Canada camp

Sarah and Amy Potomak among invitees to Hockey Canada Fall Festival in Dawson Creek

WHAT’S IN STORE: Bakery and turkey store fundraise for cancer

In this week’s business column, Roxanne Hooper tells of a few cancer-related fundraiser on Saturday.

Prism revives ’80s hits on Fort Langley stage

A Canadian music legend and a special guest are taking the stage at Chief Sepass Theatre next week.

Murdered B.C. trans woman focus of new documentary

‘My Name Was January’ movie eulogizes ’the life of our group, the social glue’

Canadian military issues guidelines for marijuana

Supervisors will also be given directions on how to recognize whether their troops are high

Are you ready for marijuana to be legal Oct. 17?

Only 50 per cent of B.C. residents feel province is ready for Cannabis Act – with less faith in feds

Calgary mass killer found not criminally responsible

Matthew de Grood stabbed five people at a party after hearing what he thought was the voice of the devil

South Surrey mother accused of killing her eight-year-old due in court Monday

Supreme court judge to hear case against Lisa Batstone

Military marches into Princeton BC and lends hand to firefighters

“Our job is to be that second line of support.”

Aldergrove quartet relives ‘60s folk music boom

True North Troubadours performs at the MCC Festival for World Relief, Sept. 14

Indians drop chief logo for Canada stop in aftermath of controversy

Team didn’t comment, but indicated it’s ‘acknowledging increased sensitivity’ to image in Canada

Vancouver’s Aquilini Group acquires Overwatch League esports franchise

Territory in expansion franchise also covers Seattle and Portland

Most Read