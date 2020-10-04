Ducks and geese at Brydon Lagoon. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Trio of students plead to preserve sensitive eco-system

Proposed changes to Hi-Knoll Park, on the Langley-Surrey border, could jeopardize natural habitat

Editor’s note:

As part of a summer writing program hosted by Joan Gibson of Langley, three students were invited to study and report on the riparian and flood plain of Hi-Knoll Park located on the south Langley-Surrey boundary with the aim of each writing a letter to the editor.

That group includes Mikala McLoughlin, a Grade 10 student from White Rock; Angelica Kao, a Grade 10 student from Surrey Christian School; and Alston Chen, a Grade 12 student from Walnut Grove Secondary School.

RELATED EDITORIAL: How to save sensitive land?

Dear Editor,

Langley residents who use the Hi-Knoll Park trails north of the Nicomekl River will notice quite soon that things are not the same.

A new trail proposed to direct hikers away from McLellan Creek and the eagle’s nest could soon be put in place.

The City of Surrey parks department is planning on replacing the McLellan Creek culvert.

In addition, a new trail through the woods is being proposed,which will cut through a sensitive bird habitat within the old burn area through to the B.C. Hydro road.

Some residents are worried about further fragmentation of the small forest area that will occur.

It bothers me that with the proposed new trail, that up to 20 per cent of bird habitat could be jeopardized.

I spoke with John Gordon, of the Langley Field Naturalists. He says: “There are four species of owls that roost in the proposed trail space and the glade also includes old nurse trees that provide needed habitats for chickadees and woodpeckers.”

In addition, Gordon adds that as many as 130 bird species make their home in the forests and on the flood plains just off park trails.

I was also surprised to learn about forest bathing: a great way of being mindful in the forest.

For example, I went in to the proposed trail area and during 15 minutes of silence, I was surprised to hear over 10 different bird sounds.

Also, I noticed for the first time, that walking on the gravel trails was much louder than grass or cedar pathways. I have also learned that the noise from the gravel pushes the birds back from the trail due to their keen hearing.

Alston Chen

RELATED Letter: Brydon Lagoon Fish important for migration

.

Dear Editor,

Because the trails provide the connection between Langley residents and their nature park, known as Brydon Lagoon, I feel that adding more pathways chips away at the plant’s natural habitat.

I spoke with Anthea Farr, of Langley Field Naturalists and Nicomekl Nature Kids.

She says there are many species of trees such as weeping willows, European oak, and cascara; shrubs such as vine maple, salmonberry, and thimbleberry; and forbs like dock, dandelion, plantain, and common tansy, which play a key role in attracting birds to the environment.

In addition, Liana Ayach, an environmental technologist from the City of Surrey, explained the importance of all these plants to the health of the riparian and flood plain areas.

During this program, I have walked the trails of Hi-Knoll Park, Brydon Lagoon, and Anderson Creek and am beginning to understand how all these areas work together for the health of each other.

But I believe that their real caretakers are the residents of Langley who need to provide support for these sensitive eco-systems of the park.

Mikala McLoughlin

RELATED LETTER: Please leave Brydon Lagoon ‘wild’

.

Dear Editor,

How many Langley residents know that as part of the past, Brydon Lagoon was a sewage collection pond; Hi-Knoll Park was a farm pioneered by the Skelton family; and the Nicomekl River was little more than a meandering channel?

Today, Brydon Lagoon is a nature park, the Skelton farm an environmental landscape, and Nicomekl River the surrogate parent of a rich riparian system.

I found that closely observing these surroundings made me realize the importance and value they hold.

An interview with Troy Wilson, construction and maintenance chargehand with Langley City, explained the rather complicated relationships between all three areas of jurisdiction – Langley, Surrey and Metro-Vancouver and made me realize that to govern and protect these areas is a big job.

But they can’t do it alone.

Many years ago, Thoreau wrote that he was reading the book of nature, only to find that his ancestors had torn out so many pages.

For the future, it is up to Langley residents to speak up about the care and concerns of these challenged areas.

Angelica Kao

RELATED: Diesel spill in Langley salmon-bearing streams came from hospital generator malfunction: report

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the EditorTrails

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Alston Chen (left to right), Angie Kao, and Mikala McLoughlin spent part of their summer exploring Hi-Knoll Park and the implications of a new trail on the local eco-system. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

The bridge over the Nicomekl River on the Hi-Knoll Park trail. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Hi-Knoll Park trail leading to the proposed site for the new trail. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
GREEN BEAT: Viruses have truly gone viral

Just Posted

LETTER: Trio of students plead to preserve sensitive eco-system

Proposed changes to Hi-Knoll Park, on the Langley-Surrey border, could jeopardize natural habitat

SHARE: Grateful for volunteers helping keep gardens beautiful

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

A donation of 8,000 masks and 100 bottles of hand sanitizer were received

The Taiwanese community has donated 8,000 masks and 100 bottles of hand… Continue reading

GREEN BEAT: Viruses have truly gone viral

There are many ways that COVID-19 is making us stronger – and not just building our immunity

Students receive first diversity in brewing award at KPU

Langley university introduces a new scholarship initiative that supports future brewers

Canada’s top doctor gives tips for COVID-safe Thanksgiving amid high daily cases

Dr. Tam said indoor gatherings were recommended only for personal pandemic bubbles

New faces bring renewal, political opportunity after B.C.’s Oct. 24 election

Those not seeking re-election for the NDP, Liberals and Greens leave the door wide open for new candidates

NDP promise ICBC rebate as BC Liberals pledge to hold referendum on Surrey policing

The auto insurer saw a 37 per cent reduction in claims between April and June of this year

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Salmon Arm woman one of the oldest competitive bowlers in Western Canada

Florence Pineo is still keeping it between the gutters at almost 98 years old.

Joyce Echaquan’s death highlights systemic racism in health care, experts say

The Atikamekw mother of seven died soon after she filmed herself from her hospital bed

BC Votes 2020: Horgan talks mass timber, climate targets in visit to Revelstoke

Mass timber will help grow businesses and get families into homes, says Horgan

Maple Ridge woman uses Peace Arch Park loophole to marry American beau

Elizabeth Rodriguez met San Diegan, Daniel Frausto, on live streaming app two years ago

Most Read