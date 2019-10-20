Walnut Grove Secondary Writing 11 students were assigned opinion writing. (Langley Advance Times graphic/Pixaby image)

LETTER: Trudeau scandal shouldn’t affect vote for Langley student

Walnut Grove Secondary Writing 11 students have written opinions about topics of concern to them

Dear Editor,

Our prime minister is the leader and the face of our country, but when images are released of our prime minister wearing racist costumes, it doesn’t just put a blemish on his reputation, but Canada’s as a whole. This is an unfortunate time for Mr. Trudeau, as the next federal election is in [fast approaching] and this is to surely push people away who were on the ropes for voting for him again.

People who hold this kind of information usually hold it until an opportune time to sway people on their opinions at the last moment, and it appears that they had an ace up their sleeve. This can make a big difference in the election, but might not be in his favour.

The public persona that he displays tries to tell people that he is an equal rights activist, but this information that has been released does not play in his favour. The question is, to what extent should he be held accountable? While he should feel obligated to make a public apology, I don’t believe that this should change anyone’s mind on whether or not they were going to vote for him.

Many people have made poor decisions in the past, and I believe that this should not play a role in the upcoming election, although I can understand someone who would not want someone with this kind of reputation leading our country.

In the end, it is your vote and your decision.

Do you want to let a simple mistake in someone’s past change the outcome of our country or can you forget about a simple petty joke?

Trevor M.

Editor’s note: Writing 11 students of Walnut Grove Secondary teacher Vince Rahn were tasked with opinion writing, finding it’s more difficult to put down reasoned arguments than simply tossing out cliches or venting.

“They were able to choose any current relevant topic,” Rahn explained.

Students were graded based on how they presented their information and arguments. The assignment also included having to hand write the pieces and send them to the Langley Advance Times via snail mail, an experience fewer and fewer young people have nowadays. It mirrors an assignment he gave to his students many years ago, before the internet and social media.

“Yes, I have done this quite some time ago, but this time I insisted that they go ‘old school’ and put into an envelope with a cover letter, etc.,” he explained.

Please keep any feedback respectful and age appropriate.

Previous story
LETTER: Langley student optimistic robots won’t take human jobs
Next story
LETTERS: Shelter for girls and women needed in Langley

Just Posted

Langley hockey community holds fundraiser to help local teen with cancer

The fundraiser is happening today at the Langley Sportsplex

VIDEO: Andrew Pocrnic broke records as Langley Rams wrapped up undefeated season with win against Kamloops

Running backs set touchdown, rushing records at final regular season game Saturday

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants down Swift Current

Cole Shepard is off the injury list. This was bad news for the other team.

VIDEO: Spartans rule in Edmonton

Langley-based volleyball teams are off to a good start

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants’ Bowen Byram will take on the Russians

Defenceman will represent WHL on six-game CIBC Canada Russia Series

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

VIDEO: Scheer won’t say if Conservatives hired consultant to ‘destroy’ People’s party

Conservative leader says it’s policy not to comment

Greta Thunberg meets with First Nations chief in Fort McMurray

Thunberg has turned her protest against climate change into a global movement

A day before the election, poll shows Conservatives slightly ahead in popular vote: Ipsos

Voters can cast their ballot on Oct. 21

Canucks hang on for 3-2 win over Rangers in New York

Vancouver scores three times in first period

More beef products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

The food safety watchdog has been investigating possible E. coli 0157:H7

B.C. VIEWS: How to get the best deal on your ICBC car insurance

ICBC slowly being dragged into the 21st century

Man killed in Richmond had ‘no record of criminality,’ IHIT says

Stephen Chong, 58, was found dead in his business

Pot legalization has gone ‘well’, but ‘yellow flags’ on vaping: task force chair

Canada legalized cannabis for non-medical use on Oct. 17, 2018,

Most Read