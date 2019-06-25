LETTER: Trudeau should send his own money to France

Dear Editor,

I have to agree with Mr. McGregor’s concerns regarding the government spending money at home vs. the Notre Dame de Paris [McGregor Says: Build at home before oversees, Langley Advance Times, May 29 column].

If [Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau, who is obviously a good catholic, wants to spend money on the rebuilding of the cathedral, why doesn’t he send money out of his own bank account? He certainly makes enough to be able to do that, not even mentioning the healthy trust fund that he has from Daddy, which will also bring in the catholic votes from Quebec – and that’s where they are most needed.

If France is so short of money to rebuild the cathedral, why doesn’t the country knock on the door of the Vatican, which is one of the wealthiest corporations in the world?

If Trudeau has extra money available, why doesn’t he spend it at home? As the saying goes, charity begins at home.

I would like to bring to your attention that the amount of hard-earned Canadian dollars that has been sent to restore a catholic symbol could have been spent on those in need in our own country, and we have plenty crying out for help.

Maurice Vanderbeke, Fort Langley

READ ALSO: French monument more important than Langley shed

_________________________________

Do you have anything to add? Share your opinion.

Email: editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________