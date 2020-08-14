LETTER: Trudeau wasting tax dollars on vacation home upgrades, Langley man says

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Dear Editor,

Trudeau’s multi-million dollar luxury cottage upgrades at your expense. How much has Trudeau spent renovating his official government vacation property in Harrington Lake>

Trudeau required upgrades that included a tree house with a zip line, a $9,000 bee farm complete with bee farmers, a $6,000 organic garden, $13,500 to protect garden, several canoes and boats, and $2,000 to improve the ice on Trudeau’s private skating rink. Millions of dollars in luxury upgrades.

Liberal government has abused taxpayers’ money for their own personal use.

Dean Clark, Langley

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editortaxes