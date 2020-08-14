Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Trudeau wasting tax dollars on vacation home upgrades, Langley man says

Renovations costly to prime minister’s official government vacation property

Dear Editor,

Trudeau’s multi-million dollar luxury cottage upgrades at your expense. How much has Trudeau spent renovating his official government vacation property in Harrington Lake>

Trudeau required upgrades that included a tree house with a zip line, a $9,000 bee farm complete with bee farmers, a $6,000 organic garden, $13,500 to protect garden, several canoes and boats, and $2,000 to improve the ice on Trudeau’s private skating rink. Millions of dollars in luxury upgrades.

Liberal government has abused taxpayers’ money for their own personal use.

Dean Clark, Langley



Our View: Province needs to crack down on COVID-spreading events

