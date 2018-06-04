LETTER: Trump is getting the job done

Be grateful: U.S. president is making the world a safer place, says one Langley letter writer.

Dear Editor:

The irony of the message relayed to your readership by the author of the [Painful Truth: Trump chaos hits appetite for Canadian news, Langley Advance, June 1] was not lost on me when he encouraged readers to be more attentive to what is happening politically.

I couldn’t agree more that people really do need to fact check these days.

Obfuscating certain facts in order to sway the thinking of people is unconscionable in my books.

When the author writes that we should be worried that President Trump is “threatening nuclear-armed dictatorships,” perhaps he should be more aware of what Trump’s stance has gained.

Kim Jung Un has stopped nuclear testing over Japan, voluntarily destroyed a nuclear missile site, returned three American hostages without monetary bribes, has been in talks with his South Korean counterpart – which hasn’t happened in literally decades, sent his second in command to the White House to hand deliver a letter to the president and, so far, has agreed to a summit meeting to discuss denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

This would make the world, Canada included, a much safer place to be if there were no nuclear weapons in Korea.

I don’t care who gets the job done, or how; world safety and peace globally should be the objective.

The painful truth is that the journalists on both sides of the border have done a disservice to their readerships by not reporting on all of the facts so that everyone is better informed on what is happening around them.

Yes, your readers certainly do need to be much more attentive to what politicians and media are up to; just know that you can’t fool all of us all of the time!

Arlene Laing, Langley

