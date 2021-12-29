LETTER: Unique goose is on the loose but still in Langley

Dear Editor,

Re: [LETTER: Anyone know what happened to the unique goose in Langley City lagoon?, langleyadvancetimes.com, Nov. 27]

I was in the Portage Park/Nicomekl floodplain trails [Dec. 23], and came across this beautifully bizarre looking bird. I Googled what it could be, and came across your article.

Further Googling leads me to believe that she is a domestic swan goose, which are not local to this area. Apparently she has taken up residence at the duck pond near 201st Street, and has a Canada goose friend and mallard friend with her also.

I thought your initial inquirer may want to know that she is doing just fine. She definitely wasn’t all about social distancing either, as when I went to go past her, she is either super friendly, or didn’t seem to want to let me through, LOL. I have attached a few pictures for you.

Tanya Henton, Langley

.

• READ MORE: Did you know Langley is home to a wildlife rehab shelter?

.

Letter to the EditorNature

The goose seems to have made friends with a Canada goose and a mallard duck. (Tanya Henton/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The goose seems to have made friends with a Canada goose and a mallard duck. (Tanya Henton/Special to the Langley Advance Times)