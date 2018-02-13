LETTER: Urgent hospice meeting well attended

A volunteer at Langley hospice was touched by the huge turnout for a meeting about assisted dying.

Dear Editor,

Once again I was proud to live in Langley, as I saw 260 people attend a meeting of caring individuals, who came out to be informed about the pressure that our hospice has been under to make MAiD (medical assistance in dying) a part of our hospice.

We are and will continue to be about “care and concern,” and that does not include killing people.

We respect peoples options to do this, but not in our hospice.

This was a family weekend holiday, the Olympics were taking our attention, and there was two-days notice that this event would be happening.

Still the crowd filled the gym.

Well done folks!

Donna Porter, volunteer at Langley Hospice