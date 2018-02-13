LETTER: Urgent hospice meeting well attended

A volunteer at Langley hospice was touched by the huge turnout for a meeting about assisted dying.

Dear Editor,

Once again I was proud to live in Langley, as I saw 260 people attend a meeting of caring individuals, who came out to be informed about the pressure that our hospice has been under to make MAiD (medical assistance in dying) a part of our hospice.

We are and will continue to be about “care and concern,” and that does not include killing people.

We respect peoples options to do this, but not in our hospice.

This was a family weekend holiday, the Olympics were taking our attention, and there was two-days notice that this event would be happening.

Still the crowd filled the gym.

Well done folks!

Donna Porter, volunteer at Langley Hospice

Previous story
LETTER: Retired Langley nurse speaks out against hospices forced to assist with dying

Just Posted

LETTER: Urgent hospice meeting well attended

A volunteer at Langley hospice was touched by the huge turnout for a meeting about assisted dying.

Langley chamber ‘not opposed’ to minimum wage increase

But commujnity’s primary business advocates are concerned with wages ‘going up too quickly.’

Kodiaks begin PJHL playoffs series in Aldergrove

Kodiaks face Ridge Meadows Flames in first round of Harold Brittain conference playoffs

VIDEO: Family Day in the Langleys was busy

The weather was perfect

LETTER: Retired Langley nurse speaks out against hospices forced to assist with dying

A letter writer criticizes Fraser Health for ‘breaking its promise’ and forcing hastening of deaths.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada hits double digits medals

Women’s ice hockey, mixed doubles curling, luge and speed skating were all wins for Canada

5 to start your day

Teens rescued after freezing night on mountain, man killed helping Hwy. 5 crash victims and more

Snow forecast for B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada says 5 to 15 centimetres might accumulate

‘Canada does not treat us right’ says Trump

Trump says ‘Canada does not treat us right’ as he threatens new global tax

Trudeau says anti-black racism exists in Canada

PM says time to recognize anti-black racism exists, work to ensure equality

Veteran Blue Jays broadcaster Jerry Howarth to retire

Howard announced his retirement after 36 years of calling Blue Jays games

Olympics junkies in Canada keeping odd hours to catch live events

Canada has already won two gold medals at the Pyeongchang Olympics

Most Read