LETTER: Use casino revenues, don’t take out loan, City resident suggests

Dear Editor,

If Langley City mayor and councilors agree that a $50-million loan is a good idea to spend around the City, [A $50-million plan is proposed to prepare for rapid transit in Langley City, Langley Advance Times online, Jan. 27] to get ready for SkyTrains arrival in 2025 (or later or maybe never with all the requests for translink services for a subway part way to UBC or maybe all the way as well as Burnaby’s SFU gondola idea), then maybe Langley City can save up the $50 million by using the yearly $6-8 million they get from the casino instead of burdening the poor property taxpayers with unrealistic tax increases.

Yearly increases of 2 to 3 per cent would seem more fair.

Time to cut frivolous expenses.

J. Klaboe, Langley City

