Taxes would be expected to go up in Langley City, if they proceed with a proposed $50-million loan. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Use casino revenues, don’t take out loan, City resident suggests

Borrowing money would push tax increases for Langley City residents too high, one man shares

Dear Editor,

If Langley City mayor and councilors agree that a $50-million loan is a good idea to spend around the City, [A $50-million plan is proposed to prepare for rapid transit in Langley City, Langley Advance Times online, Jan. 27] to get ready for SkyTrains arrival in 2025 (or later or maybe never with all the requests for translink services for a subway part way to UBC or maybe all the way as well as Burnaby’s SFU gondola idea), then maybe Langley City can save up the $50 million by using the yearly $6-8 million they get from the casino instead of burdening the poor property taxpayers with unrealistic tax increases.

Yearly increases of 2 to 3 per cent would seem more fair.

Time to cut frivolous expenses.

J. Klaboe, Langley City

.

