Dear Editor,

In reference to Dale Nordal’s letter titled “Road was and is dangerous”.

The only way the speeding, using cellphones, and other inappropriate, illegal, and dangerous driving stunts can be reduced on 16th Avenue, Zero Avenue, and other streets, is if drivers choose to drive properly.

That’s not going to happen voluntarily.

Forty year ago, my friend killed a young woman while speeding 70km in a 50km zone. He didn’t speak for five years. He didn’t associate with anyone except those at work, and he refused to allow himself any life pleasures. He punished himself for his mistake. His terrible choice to speed impacted a lot of people.

You have a choice, too.

Ignore those drivers who make bad choices. Don’t let them pressure you into a life like my friend had.

The police use bait cars as a tool to catch those who steal vehicles. I suggest the police set up a group of volunteers with front and back dash cameras installed in their vehicles to record other drivers on our streets.

Another volunteer/officer team could review those videos and issue appropriate tickets for driving violations.

You can’t dispute a video recording’s content.

Our City/Township can’t afford to hire full-time traffic officers to monitor every major arterial road. But dash cam videos and volunteer drivers would certainly put a huge dent in the loss of life, personal injury, and vehicle repairs. ICBC would certainly be pleased to decrease its debt, I think.

Deborah Cooper, Langley Township