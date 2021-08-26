A local letter writer is angry about the provicial announcement that people must be fully vaccinated to go certain places. (Black Press Media files)

A local letter writer is angry about the provicial announcement that people must be fully vaccinated to go certain places. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Vaccination passports heavy-handed, Langley woman argues

Letter writer says there are health, religious and privacy concerns with the passports

Dear Editor,

I am outraged at the recent news that B.C. will be requiring vaccine passports to enjoy the simplicities of life in a community.

This is a gross overstep of governmental power and a complete invasion of medical privacy. No one should have to divulge their medical history or decisions to random strangers.

Have they forgotten that the COVID vaccine is still experimental? Many people have good reasons to withhold receiving it for such this reason.

Requiring proof of vaccination to attend community events is highly divisive, and will continue to generate unnecessary fear and hostility between those who chose vaccination and its risks against those who choose the risks of remaining unvaccinated.

You are creating unnecessary tension. When the pandemic began your slogan was “We are all in this together.” Now you are saying we only accept you if you follow our arbitrary, ever-changing rules.

Furthermore, we are seeing that whether vaccinated or not there is still a risk of contracting COVID.

So why the heavy handed, coercive approach to requiring vaccination to unwilling parties?

And not taking into consideration medical and religious reasons?

If the vaccine works, people should not be afraid to go out if they have chosen to be vaccinated. If it does not work, why push everyone to get it?

If people chose to remain unvaccinated that should be a decision that remains between them and their health care provider, not them and just any random stranger at a restaurant.

Kathy Noort, Brookswood

.

• READ MORE: Proof of vaccination to be requires for B.C. sports, movies, restaurants

• READ MORE: Canucks organization in support of B.C. vaccination program

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor

Previous story
FINLAYSON: Time for a ‘health check’ on the tourism industry as summer winds down

Just Posted

A local letter writer is angry about the provicial announcement that people must be fully vaccinated to go certain places. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Vaccination passports heavy-handed, Langley woman argues

About 30 Township of Langley firefighters were called to battle a house fire on a mobile home property at<tcxspan tcxhref="tel:2339072" title="Call 23390 72 with 3CX Click to Call" style="background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); font-family: Georgia, Times, serif, "Lucida Grande", Tahoma, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"> 23390 72 </tcxspan>Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 25. 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: 30 Langley firefighters battle overnight blaze near Highway 1

Officers were at the Langley-Surrey border Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021 investigating an overnight crash that sent a pedestrian to hospital in serious condition. The driver was travelling eastbound on Highway 10 at 196 Street. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
MORNING COMMUTE: Pedestrian struck on Langley Bypass by Surrey border

Melanie MacInnes provided a preview on Sunday, Aug 22, 2021 of the drive-through version of the Aldergrove Fair that will route through her farm, including the standing set of the Hallmark Channel show “When Calls the Heart”, visible behind them. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
WEEKEND: Aldergrove Fair heads to the farm