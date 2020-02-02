Some parents contacted a Langley mom on the Chinese-language social media app called WeChat asked that she quarantine herself at home and keep her child away from school after Dad returned home from a recent trip to China. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Virus story felt to promote ethnic stereotyping

A Langley reader takes offence to story about how local family was bullied online after China visit

Dear Editor,

Pertaining to the article of [Langley mom says parents pressured her to keep child at home due to virus fears, Langley Advance Times online, Jan. 31], I have the following concerns to share with you, in particular, potential damages to the community at large may be seen:

1) This article specifically mentioned Chinese social media Wechat, and this has objectively reflecting or stereotyping such unpleasant experiences to the Chinese community and implying the children who has [been] “bullied” are from a particular ethnic community.

This consequence is not acceptable, the vicious quote of Chinese social media Wechat is not professionally presented in this article.

OTHER READER REACTION:

2) This article has been directly causing all mom’s in the Chinese community to speculate which mom has experienced such, and which mom and her family member have inappropriately reacted to the novel virus chaos.

The speculation and rumours in the Chinese community have already put a lot of tense and stress onto the mom’s who naturally put themselves into the described virtual roles, and their mental health is at great concern.

This article appears more like a virtual story, rather than an individual’s actual experience, or the experience is only partially painting a responsible and self-regulating community.

RECENT COVERAGE: New coronavirus has infected more than 14,550 globally

3) I would have to share with you that a significant majority of the Chinese families who have members returned from their trip to China have purposely isolated themselves for at least two weeks for the sincere sake of protecting the community and the Chinese community has countless volunteers offering helpful hands to do grocery shopping for them and much more.

RELATED: Langley School District issues letter to parents addressing coronavirus

This article is misleading the community at large that there were a fair amount people who returned from the virus affected areas were not considering the public safety as their paramount.

This is a totally wrong message this article is carrying over to the readers.

I hope I have clearly made my concerns and foreseeable consequences with you, and I sincerely look forward to hearing from you for the path forward of mitigating the negative effects to the community.

Thomas W. Sun, Langley

MORE: More Canadians request flight out of Wuhan as coronavirus kills outside China

EDITOR’S NOTE: The story did cover the plight of a specific Langley family, but names of individuals and schools were kept out to protect them.

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Cannabis challenges hurt B.C. economy

Just Posted

VIDEO: Watching the Superbowl is a family affair for the Gills of Langley

Brookswood parents say their interest in football has intensified since their son took up the sport

LETTER: Virus story felt to promote ethnic stereotyping

A Langley reader takes offence to story about how local family was bullied online after China visit

VIDEO: Winterskate draws 900 figure skaters to Langley competition

Local club hosts annual event for the first time

VIDEO: Water main break shuts down Langley streets

Area near south end of Golden Ears bridge was flooded

Fans gather at Langley Curling Centre to cheer for Team Tardi at BC Men’s Curling Championship

A win means a berth at the Brier for Langley-based team

Canadian groundhogs divided on winter weather predictions

One groundhog saw his shadow but two others didn’t

Bring more voices to caribou recovery plan, says B.C. premier’s former liaison

He’s urging the province to involved local governments on a larger scale

Evacuations, road closures and plenty of cleanup after B.C. flooding, landslides

The rain caused landslides and closed a border crossing

Water forces dog through underground culvert in Maple Ridge park

Pitt Meadows owner calls his dog’s survival “a miracle”

B.C. sees spike in drivers applying for Class 4 licences after ride-hailing approved

Even bigger jump expected for new Class 4 licences awarded this year

Williams nets shootout winner as Hurricanes cool off Canucks

Carolina picks up 4-3 home win over Vancouver

More Canadians request flight out of Wuhan as coronavirus kills outside China

More than 300 Canadians now want a flight out of China

Spotty cellphone service in B.C. leads to issues with RCMP non-emergency lines

However, 911 calls remained unaffected

One snowmobiler found dead after getting stuck in tree well near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue was activated twice on January 31

Most Read