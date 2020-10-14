LETTER: Voters want more than grandiose projects and promises

Politicians need to make decisions based on the key issues not to buy votes

Dear Editor,

We are hearing the same old stories this election cycle: Politicians trying to buy our vote with grandiose promises for unfunded projects and schemes.

When will it ever end?

We need a government that will aggressively address the issues of our time — CO2 emissions, environmental protection, social reform, jobs, education and health.

These issues are interconnected.

A wise government will find ways to put money back into our communities where it is most useful and reduce subsidies and expenditures where they don’t serve our future needs.

This election is an important step toward that future.

Alexander Mackenzie, Surrey

