The new 216th Street interchange, at the freeway, opened about a week ago. A local resident adds his opinion on its construction and purpose. (Langley Advance Times files)

LETTER: Was an interchange into quiet Langley neighbourhoods worth $62M?

Walnut Grove resident still shaking his head at the construction of an overpass at 216th Street

Dear Editor,

Just voted on the question of the day regarding the 216 overpass opening.

[RE: WEB POLL: Is the 216th Street interchange positive or negative?, Sept. 8, Langley Advance Times]

I think most of the residents of Walnut Grove would ask, “why?”

Massive spending, ($62 million in 2015, no mention of what it actually cost taxpayers in 2020), massive traffic congestion on the [Highway] #1 for the last three years for an overpass going from a quiet residential neighbourhood to an greenbelt area on the south side of the freeway that they had to cut roads to because there was nothing there…

I’m shaking my head.

Back down the freeway, 192nd Street’s two-lane overpass, going from a large industrial area on the north to agricultural farms on the south (with direct access to the Golden Ears Bridge). Hmmmm, maybe that’s where the major overpass should have been.

But, I’m just an old retired guy with nothing better to do than complain.

Bryan Stocking, Langley

