LETTER: Wavy haired angel comes to Langley woman’s rescue

City resident didn’t catch name of her Good Samaritan who came to her aid during a medical incident

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

It was Tuesday evening [April 18] around 7 p.m. when I decided to run an errand.

No sooner had I turned the corner from No Frills that I had a dizzy spell and careened into a parked car.

A woman jumped out of her car and asked if I needed help. She offered to drive me home even though it was close by. I accepted.

I was so shaken by the experience that I don’t recall thanking her. I wish to do so now. Hey there, you with the long brown wavy hair, you are an angel.

Bev Enos, Langley City

.

• READ MORE: Small boy, inspired by his school’s Kindness Week, collects $800 in bottles and can

• READ MORE: Have you heard of Langley’s Extreme Home Repair?

.

Langley CityLetter to the Editor