LETTER: Wavy haired angel comes to Langley woman’s rescue

City resident didn’t catch name of her Good Samaritan who came to her aid during a medical incident

Dear Editor,

It was Tuesday evening [April 18] around 7 p.m. when I decided to run an errand.

No sooner had I turned the corner from No Frills that I had a dizzy spell and careened into a parked car.

A woman jumped out of her car and asked if I needed help. She offered to drive me home even though it was close by. I accepted.

I was so shaken by the experience that I don’t recall thanking her. I wish to do so now. Hey there, you with the long brown wavy hair, you are an angel.

Bev Enos, Langley City

