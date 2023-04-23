LETTER: Wavy haired angel comes to Langley woman’s rescue

Dear Editor,
It was Tuesday evening [April 18] around 7 p.m. when I decided to run an errand.
No sooner had I turned the corner from No Frills that I had a dizzy spell and careened into a parked car.
A woman jumped out of her car and asked if I needed help. She offered to drive me home even though it was close by. I accepted.
I was so shaken by the experience that I don’t recall thanking her. I wish to do so now. Hey there, you with the long brown wavy hair, you are an angel.
Bev Enos, Langley City
