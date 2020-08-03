Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: We can’t wait for a vaccine before getting back to our lives

Critical of Township for not re-opening its pools and more rec facilities for those who needing them

Dear Editor,

[RE: Skating, swimming return to Langley Township rec centres, July 28, Langley Advance Times]

As a senior, who relies on one of the Township’s swimming pools for therapeutic exercises, I was dismayed to read that “a full re-opening of rec facilities isn’t expected until after the pandemic ends.”

The City of Langley has had its pool opening since late June, yet the Township won’t be opening “a” pool until mid-August.

A lot of people have said that this pandemic is going to be with us for a long time, so, we better figure out a way to work with it.

Many retail businesses have done just that.

The mega-stores like Walmart, Costco, Home Depot, etc. have figured out a way to operate safely.

A number of horse shows (more than 500 people) have been held safely and with no infections.

Yes, it required extra planning and lots of work, but it can be done safely.

We can’t just stay locked up in our basements.

Of course, private sector businesses have a vested interest. They want to stay in business and be able to pay their employees. On the other hand, public employees don’t have the same concerns.

RELATED: Langley swim club unsure about Township pool reopening

Could it be that those making these decision of when to open are not worried about making ends meet because of lost or reduced employment.

Or perhaps, they are young and healthy and do not rely on rec facilities for therapeutic reasons.

Or perhaps there just isn’t the will to effect a plan that will allow re-opening even on a limited basis, because its too much work.

Keeping everything closed until a vaccine is developed isn’t the answer.

I guess its simply easier to just keep everything closed.

Fred McNeill, Langley

.

Most Read