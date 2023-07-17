LETTER: Western red cedars under threat, Langley man says

Dear Editor,
I thought the public would be interested to know that our western red cedar (WRC) in the Lower Mainland are slowly dying – probably from prolonged heat wave.
I first noticed this phenomenon about 10 years ago where a patch of perfectly healthy-looking cedar trees were dying (from the top down), with no visible sign of disease or damage.
Since then the number of stressed cedar trees, young and old, increased considerably. I did notice that on a cool or rainy day, the needles perk up.
Over half a century ago our western white pine succumbed to blister rust, and I believe this species is now extinct. Will the WRC meet the same fate?
George Doi, Walnut Grove
