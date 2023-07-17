A dead Western red cedar tree stands among other living trees at Cedar Creek Park near Maple Valley. Climate change has been added to the list of reasons for the death of many red cedars, the number of which has gone up in the past five years. (Ellen M. Banner/The Seattle Times)

LETTER: Western red cedars under threat, Langley man says

Resident concerned the iconic species will be lost

Dear Editor,

I thought the public would be interested to know that our western red cedar (WRC) in the Lower Mainland are slowly dying – probably from prolonged heat wave.

I first noticed this phenomenon about 10 years ago where a patch of perfectly healthy-looking cedar trees were dying (from the top down), with no visible sign of disease or damage.

Since then the number of stressed cedar trees, young and old, increased considerably. I did notice that on a cool or rainy day, the needles perk up.

Over half a century ago our western white pine succumbed to blister rust, and I believe this species is now extinct. Will the WRC meet the same fate?

George Doi, Walnut Grove

