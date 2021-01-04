LETTER: What’s affordable rent in Vancouver is not the same as in Langley

Dear Editor,
Below market rent? Really?
As a long-term resident of Langley for over 40 years, on and off. I lived in Vancouver or a period of time and the main reason I moved back to Langley was due to the high cost of rent.
I was also angry and confused when I read about the new development to be built on the West Country property. What does below market maximum rent mean? This equals rent at $2,154 a month.
This is supposed to be affordable rent? For who? Certainly not people of low income or seniors.
What makes me angry is the developer will get a large amount in tax benefits for these so-called 20 per cent of units offered at below market rates that low-income people still cannot afford.
Only people who are high income earners can afford to pay over $2,000 a month for rent.
This new development should not be ‘thumbs up’ all around.
People don’t need an expanded garden. We need an affordable place to live.
Brett Paul, Langley City
