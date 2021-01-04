LETTER: What’s affordable rent in Vancouver is not the same as in Langley

The math on the rent formula for a downtown development doesn’t work for a local letter writer

Artist’s impression of the six-storey rental development planned to replace the West Country hotel in Langley City on the 20200 block of 56th Avenue, as seen from the community park on Michaud Crescent (Pennyfarthing image)

Dear Editor,

Below market rent? Really?

As a long-term resident of Langley for over 40 years, on and off. I lived in Vancouver or a period of time and the main reason I moved back to Langley was due to the high cost of rent.

I was also angry and confused when I read about the new development to be built on the West Country property. What does below market maximum rent mean? This equals rent at $2,154 a month.

This is supposed to be affordable rent? For who? Certainly not people of low income or seniors.

• READ MORE: Langley City greenlights redevelopment of West Country hotel site on 56th Avenue

What makes me angry is the developer will get a large amount in tax benefits for these so-called 20 per cent of units offered at below market rates that low-income people still cannot afford.

Only people who are high income earners can afford to pay over $2,000 a month for rent.

This new development should not be ‘thumbs up’ all around.

People don’t need an expanded garden. We need an affordable place to live.

Brett Paul, Langley City

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

affordable housingLetter to the Editor