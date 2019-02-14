LETTER: Where does Langley City’s Liberal MP stand on SNC-Lavelin

Dear Editor,

Regarding the prime minister’s latest scandal with SNC-Lavelin, I note with interest that a Liberal MP from New Brunswick has risked his political career and called for a full investigation of the alleged interference by Prime Minister Trudeau into the Justice Minster’s affairs.

My first thought on hearing this was “I wonder where our local Liberal member of parliament stands?” Will he stand by the questionable behaviour of his leader and toe the party line or will he demand the full and open investigation the allegations so truly deserve.

Cloverdale-Langley City voters need to know if they have an MP who represents them or one who always does the bidding of his Ottawa masters?

John Hof, Langley Township

