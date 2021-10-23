LETTER: Who’s enforcing the mask mandate?

Reader: Why are maskless riders not prohibited from getting on the bus?

TransLink indicates it is a must to mask-up on the buses. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

Using bus service in Langley seems to be a double standard when it comes to wearing a mask while on board, when users and drivers don’t wear a mask.

COVID, COVID, and more COVID bundled up with vaccinations and COVID passports, and here we are going on close to two years and the policy I hear from the transit drivers is that it’s not their job to enforce the mandate for people to wear a mask while on board – even when the neon sign scrolls across the front of the bus saying it’s mandatory to wear a mask.

Similarly, when you phone TransLink customer information, a recording begins, saying customers are required to wear a non-medical mask to use transit (604-953-3333).

But, I’m told it’s not the driver’s job to contact transit police. Instead, the driver will request you to confront the mask-less passenger and, or phone the TransLink police yourself.

RECENT NEWS: Trudeau unveils Canada’s new COVID vaccine passport for domestic, international travel

Now my question becomes who is running TransLink, the passenger? Or, is there some invisible body who receives a paycheque that holds no responsibility to the people who board the bus – thinking these two-legged beings will be safe from COVID when there is no mandate to enforce the mandate they created?

What? What did I just say? Confusing, perhaps a subject to further mandates?

What is the mandate we have been following tirelessly for almost two years – just a double standard where the government makes the rules but there is no responsibility for them to follow it?

RELATED: People with allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine can still get second dose: NACI

We the people… what a phrase… we the people hold the idea that all are created equal in a mandate to battle against COVID. But, the simple fact is it’s just some of us, sometimes believing the non-believers and enforcers will actually get around to following the written word.

Cran Campbell, Langley City

CoronavirusLangleyLetter to the EditorTransLink