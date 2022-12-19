LETTER: Why aren’t Fort Langley streets in front of parks and schools cleared of snow?

A Fort Langley resident wonders why many sidewalks in front of public property re not cleared of snow and ice. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

My question is simple – if homeowners and businesses are responsible for snow clearing on their store front or home sidewalks, who then is responsible in front of schools or parks?

Almost a week after our snow storm and the sidewalk along Glover Road on the west side of Fort Langley Elementary was a hazardous ice mess. Children, caregivers and residents were trying to use this sidewalk to get not only to and from the school, but also other activities in the area.

The same goes for the Eric Woodward Foundation Park on the corners of Glover Road (which was cleared), and Mary Avenue and Church Street – neither of which have been cleared.

More snow is likely coming. I sure hope someone will take responsibility for these areas and do some snow/ice clearing before someone gets hurt.

Wendy Grant, Fort Langley

