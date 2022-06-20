LETTER: Why can’t election donations be posted on Langley Township website during campaign?

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

Candidates for public office solicit money from persons to fund election campaign expenses.

I would like to see a requirement in the Township of Langley that money given to candidates be publicly disclosed on the Township of Langley website, a spread sheet giving the names of all the donors and their donations, recipient candidates and including donor address.

A further requirement should be that the spread sheet be updated with in 24 hours of each donation being made.

A further requirement could be that no donations be permitted after the date that is seven days before the election date.

The current system of disclosure three months after the election is ridiculous. Voters should be entitled to know before they vote from whom each candidate is receiving funds.

This action would assist voters in being able to make a more informed choice in the upcoming election.

Wally Martin, Murryaville

