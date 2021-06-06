LETTER: Why can’t trees be protected? Langley woman wonders

Dear Editor,
Re: ancient trees
We preserve historical landmarks.
We preserve historical buildings.
Why can’t we preserve historical trees?
Just a thought!
Kitty Brett, Langley City
.
