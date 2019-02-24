LETTER: Writer says local governments will be hit hard as resource sector declines

Resource companies should have to foot some of the bill for climate change, a writer argues.

Dear Editor,

Fletcher supports tax increases

Re: B.C. communities push back against climate change damages campaign, Tom Fletcher, Feb. 17.

Mr. Fletcher scorns communities who are desperately looking for ways to deal with the rapidly increasing costs of climate change: floods, wildfires and droughts. These, along with much more frequent extreme weather events, are imposing enormous costs on municipalities.

Rising sea levels on the West Coast and reduced snow packs for water supply and the ski industry are significant concerns. It is not surprising that communities have reached out to the very companies that have caused these climate change impacts: the fossil fuel industry.

Meanwhile, other communities, who have relied on this same industry for decades, are rightfully afraid of what will happen to them. Transition to cleaner energy will happen, but that, too will impose high costs on municipalities and workers.

What is the only alternative to deal with these costs? Raise taxes. I guess Mr. Fletcher would prefer that, letting multinational oil and gas companies off the unhook for damages.

Judy O’Leary, Nelson

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: NDP moving to massive expansion of nanny state

Just Posted

Walnut Grove Gators make quarter-finals at Junior Boys Basketball Provincial invitational tournament

Langley basketball team takes on Vancouver College Fighting Irish Sunday afternoon

VIDEO: Giants capture B.C. Division title

Langley-based hockey team collects needed point in Victoria game

PHOTOS: Guests gather for ‘Great Gatsby’ charity gala

Prizes, costumes, and entertainment at first Big Brothers Big Sisters charity gala on Feb. 23.

Langley’s Coldest Night of the Year exceeds fundraising goal

Participants walked for Coldest Night of the Year on Saturday, Feb. 23.

VIDEO: Cats in need of a home at C.A.R.E.S. adoptathon in Langley.

Sunday marks second day of annual event staged by no-kill shelter located in Milner

VIDEO: Iconic ‘snow cone’ takes shape at B.C. park near Clearwater

Snow cone forming at Wells Gray Provincial Park one that would make Disney’s Queen Elsa proud

‘A line … was crossed’ in SNC-Lavalin affair, says New Democrat MP

Jody Wilson-Raybould is widely expected to testify as early as Tuesday

Innovations allow NHL to stage outdoor games almost anywhere

The Dodger Stadium experience showed the NHL’s ice crew it could adapt to just about any situation

Tariffs could jeopardize new NAFTA deal in Parliament, Garneau warns

He calls it “illogical” that the White House is using national security to justify the tariffs

‘How to Train Your Dragon’ tops Oscar weekend with $55.5M

Going into the weekend, overall ticket sales for 2019 were down 18 per cent

Special Olympics B.C. Games a huge hit

Winter Games in Vernon an overwhelming success for 800 athletes/coaches, 1,000-plus volunteers

B.C. VIEWS: NDP moving to massive expansion of nanny state

$10-a-day daycare, tax subsidy for parents at heart of poverty plan

Court rejects B.C.’s request to declare Alberta oil export law unconstitutional

The act B.C. is fighting against is not in effect yet, the judge said

Liberal turmoil a ‘gift’ to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in B.C. byelection: expert

SNC-Lavalin allegations, a poor choice in candidates have all beset the Liberals

Most Read