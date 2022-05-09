LETTER: Young driver hits Langley woman and leaves scene

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

On April 19 at approximately 11:15 a.m. in the Superstore Langley parking lot, I was walking my cart of groceries to my car. I was hit by a white Hyandai car driven by a young woman with an N on the back of her car.

My cart of groceries and myself were sent flying.

As I lay on the pavement I see the white car drive away leaving me injured. The car on the right side will have damage, and I am asking the driver to run your self in before the police locate you.

I want you to know who you hit. I am a daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother.

How would you feel if that happened to your family member or yourself?

I hope your conscience haunts you, and you do the right thing.

Thankfully there were people who stopped to help me and brought me into the store and showed concern. I want to thank you very much as I don’t have your names. Also thanks to the store manager, the firemen, paramedics, police and emergency staff.

Linda Jansen, Willoughby

