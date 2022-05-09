Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Young driver hits Langley woman and leaves scene

Letter writer encourages N driver to turn herself into police

Dear Editor,

On April 19 at approximately 11:15 a.m. in the Superstore Langley parking lot, I was walking my cart of groceries to my car. I was hit by a white Hyandai car driven by a young woman with an N on the back of her car.

My cart of groceries and myself were sent flying.

As I lay on the pavement I see the white car drive away leaving me injured. The car on the right side will have damage, and I am asking the driver to run your self in before the police locate you.

I want you to know who you hit. I am a daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother.

How would you feel if that happened to your family member or yourself?

I hope your conscience haunts you, and you do the right thing.

Thankfully there were people who stopped to help me and brought me into the store and showed concern. I want to thank you very much as I don’t have your names. Also thanks to the store manager, the firemen, paramedics, police and emergency staff.

Linda Jansen, Willoughby

