LETTER: Zoo offers much beyond protestor ‘lies’

Aldergrove resident grateful to have wildlife centre to explore in his backyard

Dear Editor,

[RE: SPCA investigating after ‘emaciated’ moose euthanized at Aldergrove zoo, July 29, Black Press Media]

I, for one, love the zoo.

We are able to see animals we wouldn’t normally be able to.

I think these protesters should explore the truth first and not make up a headline-grabbing lie to further their cause.

Jim Smith, Aldergrove

RELATED LETTER: Aldergrove zoo protestors give slanted view of animals’ lives

