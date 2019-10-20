LETTERS: A bigger punishment needed for vaping students, Langley youth argues

Dear Editor,

Under-aged teens have always had a problem with vaping. It mostly occurs in school. The feeling of doing something that you shouldn’t is always present in our mind. Vaping has been introduced as a way to quit smoking.

Companies know the fact that more minors vape just because, rather than adults who actually need help and they hardly do much to stop it.

The substance that is in vapes in nicotine, an addicting substance that stimulates the brain. Nicotine is put into the juice which is then applied to the vape.

It then leads to them getting hooked to the point where vaping happens inside of school. Students often escape from class to vape or even go to extreme levels of vaping when the teachers are not looking.

Schools need to become more restrictive when it comes to this serious issue. Right now, a three-day suspension is given to the student if caught on school property. They are given a bigger suspension or even for them to be expelled. If students get notified of bigger consequences, it will give them the urge to stop.

More is at risk if students risk their education to vape instead.

Seeking help from a counsellor or therapist would be highly advised, anything to lower the amount of minors from harming themselves and risking their own education would help towards the rate of students vaping.

Tanner B.

Editor’s note: Writing 11 students of Walnut Grove Secondary teacher Vince Rahn were tasked with opinion writing, finding it’s more difficult to put down reasoned arguments than simply tossing out cliches or venting.

“They were able to choose any current relevant topic,” Rahn explained.

Students were graded based on how they presented their information and arguments. The assignment also included having to hand write the pieces and send them to the Langley Advance Times via snail mail, an experience fewer and fewer young people have nowadays. It mirrors an assignment he gave to his students many years ago, before the internet and social media.

“Yes, I have done this quite some time ago, but this time I insisted that they go ‘old school’ and put into an envelope with a cover letter, etc.,” he explained.

Please keep any feedback respectful and age appropriate.