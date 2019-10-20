Walnut Grove Secondary Writing 11 students were assigned opinion writing. (Langley Advance Times graphic/Pixaby image)

LETTERS: Langley student asks should Justin Trudeau be forgiven?

Walnut Grove Secondary Writing 11 students have written opinions about topics of concern to them

Dear Editor,

Prime Minister Trudeau is a leading figure in the fight for equal rights and representation around the world. He has always been on the side of the minority’s throughout the last four years, but as the recent photos of Justin’s actions in 2001 surfaced, and Conservatives, as well as NDP pile on the pressure. I can only sit here and think of one thing; time.

Black face on today’s internet is treated with disgust as it should be as racism, sexism, and any other kind of discrimination in 2019. This was not how it was back in 2001, unfortunately, at the time, this was completely acceptable to do and people performed this racist act without giving it a second thought.

Ask anyone who was around at that time and most would say that was acceptable because it was a different time. Our prime minister has apologized for his prior actions and he has deep regret for making them.

Should he be responsible for it? Yes. Should he apologize? Yes. Should this define him as a person? No.

While this has damaged his reputation severely, we must not forget what the prime minister has done for the different ethnic groups of Canada and the strides he’s made for equality for all.

This is a man that strides for these values, this a man who attends gay pride parades and visits gay bars. Justin Trudeau is another man who made a mistake. Something we can all relate to and while it is offensive, if we can’t forgive a man for making a simple mistake that can be fixed, then we are all truly crippled as a country.

Samuel C.

Editor’s note: Writing 11 students of Walnut Grove Secondary teacher Vince Rahn were tasked with opinion writing, finding it’s more difficult to put down reasoned arguments than simply tossing out cliches or venting.

“They were able to choose any current relevant topic,” Rahn explained.

Students were graded based on how they presented their information and arguments. The assignment also included having to hand write the pieces and send them to the Langley Advance Times via snail mail, an experience fewer and fewer young people have nowadays. It mirrors an assignment he gave to his students many years ago, before the internet and social media.

“Yes, I have done this quite some time ago, but this time I insisted that they go ‘old school’ and put into an envelope with a cover letter, etc.,” he explained.

Please keep any feedback respectful and age appropriate.

