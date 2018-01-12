Readers say they reuse plastic bags and there are other priorities for cleaning up the environment. (Black Press files)

LETTERS: Plastic bags an ‘easy feel-good fix’

Bags have secondary uses, other problems more pressing

Re: Politicians pose on plastic bags (B.C. Views, Jan. 8).

Tom Fletcher’s column about the “single use” plastic grocery bags is right on.

So politicians can ban merchants from supplying plastic bags for purchases and calling them a single-use bag. How many times is a plastic kitchen waste bag used? I think it would make more sense to ban kitchen waste bags.

Personally I’d rather hear that politicians are tackling the never-talked-about masses of styrofoam on our beaches and in our oceans. Take a walk around your local marina to see how many bazillion pieces of bite-sized styrofoam you see floating around. Or walk on a beach, you’re pretty much guaranteed to see chunks of styrofoam just waiting to break up.

Politicians talk about banning grocery bags because it’s an easy feel-good fix. Let’s get some action going about banning styrofoam in our oceans.

Gloria Heisterman, Campbell River

• • •

Thanks to Tom Fletcher for voicing opposition to the plastic bag ban. With all the other more important ways of protecting the environment, a small minority chose banning plastic bags.

I am always running out of plastic bags because I use the bags I get to line my garbage bins. When shopping for groceries, most of the time I take my own bags, and when I forget I ask for a plastic bag. I’m disappointed when given a paper bag, which I take home and recycle, whereas I would have re-used the plastic bag.

Christine Hume, Sidney

Previous story
MICHAELS: Bad McAd leaves a bad taste in my mouth

Just Posted

Aldergrove high school teachers hope jiu-jitsu will instill discipline, self-confidence in students

New program’s goal is to help kids who need a positive environment to learn, grow, and exercise

Nominees sought for Langley’s extreme home repair

For 15 years, a church and local businesses have been helping transform homes for people in crisis.

Accused cop killer makes second court appearance

Oscar Arfmann appeared briefly in Abbotsford court Friday morning

UPDATE: Highway 1 reopened in Abbotsford after brief closure

Power lines forced highway closure between Sumas and Whatcom exits

Boy, 16, arrested for attempted robbery at knifepoint

Girl, 17, attacked Jan. 4 in Auguston area of Abbotsford

VIDEO: Baby goats spared in Abbotsford farm fire

Trio of ‘goatel’ guests check out just in time

Facebook edits feeds to bring less news, more sharing

Facebook shares dropped more than 5 per cent to $177.31 in premarket trading after change unveiled

LETTERS: Plastic bags an ‘easy feel-good fix’

Bags have secondary uses, other problems more pressing

If 2017 weather was a downer, you ain’t seen nothing yet: Environmental Defence

‘We will have more wacky weather in 2018 … as the world continues to warm’

UPDATE: Mini Pop Kids cancel concert date in Surrey

Victoria and Kelowna the other two B.C. stops for ‘high-energy, interactive’ touring show

2017 home sales below 2016 record, but far above average: B.C. real estate association

About 5,700 sales were recorded in December, up 21.5 per cent over same period last year

B.C. woman’s anti-abortion beliefs a roadblock for summer jobs grant

Requirement to support reproductive rights in funding application angers some faith-based groups

Aldergrove-based mushroom firm joins Pennsylvania grower

The management teams in place will continue to oversee day-to-day operations.

BCHL to hold moment of silence for team owner

Vernon Vipers owner Duncan Wray died suddenly Thursday on his 68th birthday

Most Read

  • LETTERS: Plastic bags an ‘easy feel-good fix’

    Bags have secondary uses, other problems more pressing