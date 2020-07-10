LETTERS: Public ignoring COVID rules in Langley park

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Dear Editor,

Recently, I went out to Campbell Valley Park for a walk and some fresh air.

First, I would like to commend the park on its COVID-19 precautions – lots of signage, one-way paths, etc.

While crossing the bridge at the end of the park near 16th Avenue (which is one-way) I encountered a group, which I would assume were grandparents and their grandchildren coming towards me.

I kindly pointed out to them that they were going the wrong way and the response was, “We know. We have a favourite place to feed the birds.”

I left it at that but thought what makes some people think they are so entitled not to follow the rules and how do they expect their grandchildren to grow up to respect others when they see this behaviour?

By the way, there is no way to accidentally go the wrong way as there are big signs and a barricade blocking the way.

Be kind, be calm, be safe.

N. Orr, Surrey

