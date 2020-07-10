Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTERS: Public ignoring COVID rules in Langley park

What lessons do children learn when people ignore safety precautions?

Dear Editor,

Recently, I went out to Campbell Valley Park for a walk and some fresh air.

First, I would like to commend the park on its COVID-19 precautions – lots of signage, one-way paths, etc.

While crossing the bridge at the end of the park near 16th Avenue (which is one-way) I encountered a group, which I would assume were grandparents and their grandchildren coming towards me.

I kindly pointed out to them that they were going the wrong way and the response was, “We know. We have a favourite place to feed the birds.”

• READ MORE ON COVID-19: Langley woman asks if society can hit the reset switch

I left it at that but thought what makes some people think they are so entitled not to follow the rules and how do they expect their grandchildren to grow up to respect others when they see this behaviour?

By the way, there is no way to accidentally go the wrong way as there are big signs and a barricade blocking the way.

Be kind, be calm, be safe.

N. Orr, Surrey

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Langley man wants to see bank machine cleaned

Just Posted

LETTERS: Public ignoring COVID rules in Langley park

What lessons do children learn when people ignore safety precautions?

LETTER: Langley man wants to see bank machine cleaned

The ATM is a high-touch spot that should be cleaned frequently, a local man argues

Big Brothers Big Sisters Langley is asking participants to sip, support, and survive

Registration for reality-show inspired virtual fundraiser, happening July 20 to 31, is open now

Langley Eats Local challenge promotes homegrown foods and products this summer for 11th year

Residents encouraged to participate in farm gate passport program in a bid to buy local

Build your own dinosaur zoo with animatronic auction in Langley

Dozens of robot dinosaurs and fossils are going on the auction block next month

B.C. identifies 20 new COVID-19 cases, travellers specified in count

Pandemic total 3,028 cases, 51 people from outside Canada

Canadian policing organization calls for decriminalization of simple illicit drug possession

Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police want policing focus of opioid crisis to be replaced with a health one

Filing deadline in RCMP sexual-harassment class-action extended due to COVID-19

Plaintiffs now have until January 2021 to submit claims for up to $222,000

Jamie Bacon pleads guilty to charge in Surrey Six case

The plea brings an end to a complex legal case that has spanned more than a decade

Hefty undeclared driver charges piling up, ICBC warns customers

Average extra penalty $2,971 after an at-fault accident

Survey, hotline launched amid probe into racist blood-alcohol guessing game at B.C. hospital

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed to lead an investigation by Health Minister Adrian Dix

B.C. appeals judge’s decision to leave three clubhouses in Hells Angels hands

The province has filed two notices of appeal related to the B.C. Supreme Court decision

Conservation officers relocate Spirit bear known to roam northwestern B.C.

Bear roamed valley north of Terrace for many years

B.C. premier applauds call to decriminalize drug possession

Police shouldn’t struggle with health issues, Horgan says

Most Read