MAYOR’S LETTER: Welcoming the world to discover Langley

Welcome!

It is my pleasure to welcome you to Thunderbird Show Park (tbird) for the 2022 Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup.

On June 5, 2022, this exceptional facility will be welcoming riders and equestrian enthusiasts to this much anticipated event for an exciting display of skill and horsemanship. To all those participating, congratulations on the dedication and hard work that has brought you to Thunderbird for this high calibre competition. Special thanks go to all the volunteers, members of the equine industry, and everyone involved in organizing this event.

The equestrian industry plays a huge role in the Township of Langley by enhancing our economy, supporting our agricultural community, and encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle. The Township of Langley is known as the Horse Capital of B.C., and Thunderbird has been at the heart of it for decades.

Whether you are a horse enthusiast, new to the sport, or simply interested in seeing a great display of power, grace, and athleticism in beautiful surroundings, I encourage you come out and watch.

While visiting the Township of Langley, we invite you to discover all the attractions and amenities our community has to offer.

The Township is home to one of the largest retail centres in the Lower Mainland and features many agri-tourism destinations, parks, trails, and greenspaces. Our golf courses, wineries, theatres, museums, recreation centres, and pools give the Township’s residents, visitors, and tourists plenty to see and do, and provide great opportunities for shopping, dining, and sight-seeing. Please visit tol.ca or tourism-langley.ca for all there is to experience.

On behalf of Township of Langley council, welcome to the Thunderbird Show Park. Enjoy the experience and best wishes to all the participants!

Sincerely,

Mayor Jack Froese

