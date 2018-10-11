ODD THOUGHTS: Community media matters, including here in Langley

Retired Langley Advance editor Bob Groeneveld encourages people to keep reading their newspapers.

By Bob Groeneveld/Special to the Langley Advance

You probably didn’t notice, but last week was National Newspaper Week.

It’s not a big deal like Easter or Labour Day, or even Family Day.

You don’t get time off work for it, not even if you work at a newspaper.

It’s a whole week every year, but it’s not even as big as five minutes on Christmas morning.

Like mothers who only get Mothers Day and cancer that only gets a month, newspapers are shortchanged. They ought to get the whole year. Who remembers Mom only one day a year, and who forgets cancer just because it isn’t April?

The trouble is, as I pointed out at the outset, you probably didn’t notice National Newspaper Week… because many take their prime community news source for granted 52 weeks of the year.

That’s why so many newspapers are struggling today.

It used to be that nobody would read a lousy newspaper, but now a lot of people don’t even read the exceptional ones.

At least, they think they aren’t reading their newspapers.

They think they’re watching the news on TV or online, from news aggregators, or bloggers, or via social media.

We’ve been here before, when everyone thought radio was the cat’s meow, and then again when flashy television seemed to pre-empt print.

But now as then, the origins of most news stories still can be traced back to a newspaper.

In fact, most of the real news today is still uncovered, researched, and published by print journalists.

Check your favourite newsfeed. Where are those stories originating? How often do you hear or read (when they bother with credits), “…as reported in the Washington Post,” or “… story broken by the New York Times”?

That’s not just the stories internationally, nationally, or regionally. Municipal elections are underway in B.C., and in every community throughout the province, the most trustworthy – and often only – place to find a full and rational explanation of your options on Oct. 20 is in a community newspaper.

Langley has been blessed with one or more locally informing newspapers ever since the community recognized in the early 1930s that it could not grow and prosper without keeping itself informed.

Business may be tough throughout the industry lately, but newspapers are still the heart of community cohesiveness and progress.

It’s something to think about until the next National Newspapers Week…

Previous story
Column: If not now, when will we make the changes needed to stop global warming?

Just Posted

Aldergrove school opens new playground

Shortreed Elementary celebrates after years of work pays off for kids

Langley Saints take big win over Maple Ridge rivals

The Langley football squad didn’t even let the Titans get on the scoreboard.

VIDEO: Fort Langley bash turns into Tiny Kittens fundraiser

An end of the season community party evolved into a charity event aimed at helping a local group.

Best-selling author, star athletes invited to inspire future leaders in Langley

Faith-based university and Basketball BC co-host leadership ‘superconference.’

Aldergrove pensioner ‘Feels the Love’

Lennox and Gandy Installations provide free furnace to senior who is battling lung cancer

First Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

October 2016 spill in the Seaforth Channel along the central coast near Bella Bella, irreparably damaged their marine harvesting areas, group says.

Firefighters cut off car roof to rescue driver after Highway 17 crash

Car landed off of highway after single-vehicle rollover crash, according to freelancer at scene

Gas flowing again along FortisBC’s Enbridge pipeline

Customers in B.C. still asked to avoid non-essential use of natural gas until situation is resolved

US, Russian astronauts safe after emergency landing

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques had been scheduled to be on the launch of a Soyuz spacecraft later this year

Hurricane Michael left path of destruction, isn’t done yet

Many homes were ripped apart or washed away altogether where the hurricane made landfall in Florida

Should companies take a public stance on racism, sexism?

About half of Canadians think so, according to a recent Ipsos survey – just one month after Nike puts focus on Colin Kaepernick

B.C. couple capture horrific maternity photos inspired by Alien scene

Photoshoot at McNab’s Corn Maze goes viral around the world

Oct. 11 marks International Day of the Girl

International Day of the Girl focuses on promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights

Marijuana legalization may go more smoothly than you think: Washington governor

Washington and Colorado became the first U.S. states to broadly legalize recreational pot

Most Read