Our View: Fire season returns to Langley

More people means more chances that fires will be sparked across the community

We had a pretty damp June and an extremely moist early July.

And yet, we’re already back in fire season after just a few days of scorching temperatures.

Why is Langley so vulnerable to fire every summer? For those of us who have been here for decades, the warnings – and the actual brush fires, in fields, floodplains, and woodlands – seem to be more frequent than in decades past.

That might be true. It’s not that Langley is necessarily drier, and it doesn’t have more woods and fields than in the past. The big change is that there are more people.

The vast majority of wildfires in rural and suburban areas are human-caused. Every year, our local Township and City fire departments ask us not to flick cigarette butts out of our car windows. We’re asked to obey the rules when it comes to backyard barbecues and fire pits, and to respect the limits on burning brush on acreages.

And even if the vast majority of us do that, it still only takes one person being careless to set off a fire.

In recent years, firefighters have had to head out to Glen Valley, Fort Langley, Willoughby, Brookswood, Langley City, and several sites in South Langley to douse fires in fields, roadsides, and planted medians.

Often the person who set the fire is none the wiser.

In many cases, it’s a pure accident – one fire more than a decade ago that scorched a stretch of trees and grass along Highway One was thought to have been caused by a hot piece of metal falling off a vehicle engine.

That’s all the more reason to be cautious.

We can’t control for accidents, or for acts of nature like lightning strikes. So what we can control, we should. So stub out the cigarette in the ash tray, pile up that brush for burning next fall, and double check the regs before you start a big bonfire for a hot dog and marshmallow roast.

– M.C.

bc wildfiresEditorialsLangleyOpinionWildfire season

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Langley man calls out Township council on Alder Inn demolition decision

Just Posted

LETTER: Aldergrove zoo protestors give slanted view of animals’ lives

Animals in captivity receive nutritious food, and health care, letter writer points out

3-year-old boy rescued from top of Langley tree

Firefighters use ladder truck to pull a toddler out of a Murrayville tree Thursday evening

59 COVID-19 cases now tied to Abbotsford blueberry packing plant

28 new cases tied to Abbotsford fruit-packing facility

Langley School District working to localize B.C.’s back-to-school plan

Superintendent Gord Stewart says the district will release its restart plan by Aug. 26

Business group pushes for SkyTrain to Langley

The recommendation is part of a push for financial stimulus

National COVID-19 exposure alert app now available to download

Right now, the app is only linked to Ontario’s health system

Someone stole a portable toilet meant for truckers along Highway 3 in Kootenays

Maintenance company makes callout for portable washroom to be returned

Husband of Abbotsford councillor apologizes for ‘All Lives Matter’ comment

Arnold Falk now says he ‘misunderstood’ phrase

Bail hearing delayed again for man accused in Rideau Hall gate-ramming

Corey Hurren faces 21 weapons charges and one of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Salmonella cases in Western and Central Canada linked to U.S.-grown red onions

PHAC says Canadian-grown red onions are not affected by the advisory

B.C. Hydro’s Site C set back by COVID-19, foundation changes

Peace River diversion still on track for this fall

Mining and exploration industries donate $100K to B.C. food banks

Demand continues to grow as pandemic drags on

TransLink report details potential improvements to Metro Vancouver bus speed

The assessment claims that the implementation of these changes could save transit users up to 10 minutes a day in travel.

21,000 small businesses in B.C. at risk of closure due to COVID-19: survey

Sectors like hospitality hardest hit, while others like agriculture and construction remain more stable.

Most Read