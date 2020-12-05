Our View: Heroes all around us in Langley

We highlighted a small fraction of the people going above and beyond in education

We knew we’d find amazing stories when we asked our readers to send us nominations for Langley educators who went above and beyond the call of duty.

In fact, we had more than we could handle. Given enough time, we could have easily doubled the number of profiles we wrote of dedicated, creative individuals. Winnowing the list down to single out just seven was difficult work.

The list we chose to highlight shows the depth of the education heroes we found across Langley. They come from schools across the district, and outside the formal school system. They come from every type of worker in the schools – teachers, counsellors, coaches, support staff. We received nominations about public and private school teachers, about administrators and district officials.

All of the people nominated were somewhat surprised, or bashful, at being chosen. Even if they knew that what they were doing was outside the realm of the ordinary, they didn’t consider themselves special for doing it. They just want to do their best for the students and families they can help.

Langley is full of quiet heroes.

Our community wouldn’t be what it is without them.

We encounter them every day – in education, certainly, but also in health and seniors care, volunteering for charities, in churches and shelters, in our social service agencies. They don’t carry a badge or wear a uniform most of the time, but they’re quietly doing a little more than what their job calls for – even if the job calls for quite a lot.

This week, we highlight our educators.

It’s been a tough year for kids and parents, and the people you’ll find in our Heroes in Education section have lightened the load a bit.

They’re helping kids grow up knowing that, even in a year as tough as 2020, there are people who will go that extra mile for them.

– M.C.

