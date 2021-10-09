Our View: Local newspapers vital for community news

Chamber director and former editor Frank Bucholtz presented a certificate on Monday, Sept. 13, to Langley Advance Times publisher Lisa Farquharson recognizing the long relationship between the association and the paper, one that goes back 90 years. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

When it comes to newspapers and newsmedia, bigger isn’t always better.

When it comes to national or international news, there are multiple sources, and with an audience that big, there are plenty of companies vying to provide that information to the public. Whether it’s a big newspaper, a news network, or an online media company, you can be sure that when something big happens, there will be someone to report on it.

But at the local level, there isn’t any substitute for the community newspaper.

It’s National Newspaper Week, when we take a moment to try to highlight our role in the community. That’s the key word – community.

A local newspaper’s role in the media ecosystem is about the stories that are important for our neighbours, but which wouldn’t make waves once you’re across the municipal borders. We’re here to bring you stories about seniors and veterans, about local politics and schools, about the environment, economy, and elections as they impact Langley – first and foremost.

We do that with care and passion, because this is our home. The Langley Advance Times is a part of the story of Langley – we’ve been here for 90 years now – and we’re invested in telling that story, edition after edition, as well as considerably more frequently via our website and social media.

We take pride in informing Langley about Langley.

This year, you can support Canadian Journalists for Free Expression and its work to empower all Canadian reporters, by buying a print by a Canadian artist at nationalnewspaperweek.ca.

But if you want to support our work and you feel local news is valuable, you’re already doing the best thing – reading our paper, whether in print or online. Read, tell your friends about the paper, and let them know you support local news.

– M.C.

