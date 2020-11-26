B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson leaves the stage after announcing he is stepping down as party leader, during a news conference in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, October 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson leaves the stage after announcing he is stepping down as party leader, during a news conference in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, October 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Painful Truth: Which party breaks up first?

Political parties under pressure can fracture, here and abroad

Internal strife is a more effective killer of political parties than just about any other force. We’re going to get to see a couple examples of it in the coming years, both here and abroad.

Let’s talk about the domestic battles first.

On the conservative side of the ledger, the BC Liberals are going to have to decide what kind of a party they are – and they’re going to have to do it with hardly any caucus members representing Vancouver or its inner suburbs.

For 30 years, the BC Liberals have been a big tent party, representing both social conservatives and the fiscally conservative but socially liberal wing, which produced every single one of their party leaders.

How does a leadership race under these conditions take place? Does the party come together, or do the knives come out, factions form, and angry folks decamp to the B.C. Conservatives, the Greens, even the NDP? It’s B.C., stranger things have happened.

The federal Conservatives have recently managed to thread this difficult needle, at least for now.

In the wake of an election they feel they ought to have won, against a prime minister plagued by multiple scandals, they came up short. The party experienced some internal battles over just how conservative it was during the leadership campaign, but Erin O’Toole, seen as a fairly middle-of-the-road leader, has been interesting of late.

He’s been praising unions. Yes, a conservative who says Canada needs more unionized workers!

O’Toole is apparently trying to skip right over the Liberals and pilfer voters directly from the NDP. The weird thing is, it might work. Social conservatism mixed with economic populism? The NDP and the Liberals shouldn’t just laugh it off.

But the first fight O’Toole will have is with some of his own hard-core backers, who reflexively spit when they hear the word union. If he tries to take the party in a new direction and it fails, he’ll be kicked from the leadership so hard he might achieve orbit.

Then there’s the United States. The Democrats are trying to figure out why they didn’t simply crush such an obviously awful, racist, misogynist, and boorish candidate as Donald Trump. Should they firmly occupy the center, or move to the left?

Meanwhile, the Republicans are trying to figure out whether they should be a party of low taxes, gun rights, and flag waving, or if they should go all in on conspiracy theories about mole children and blood-drinking liberal elites. It’s a tough choice.

In all these cases, it’s the party that doesn’t crack that usually does better. Political parties are always uneasy alliances of factions. The NDP in B.C. has papered over its internal divisions and become stronger, the Liberals must now face theirs. O’Toole is trying to weld together a bigger alliance, but it could shatter at the seams. In the States, it will come down to whether the progressive and centrist wings of the Democrats can hang together better than the two factions of the Republicans – reality-based and utterly untethered.

Generally, the party that wins is the one that marches all in the same direction.

BC politicscanadian politicsDonald TrumpLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Bouncing back from a brain injury isn’t easy

Just Posted

An RCMP officer got more than bargained for when stopping a vehicle with a broken brake light. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Langley RCMP puts the brakes on pair found with drugs, knife and cash

The passenger was wanted on a warrant, and the driver faces various changes.

The online poster for Joel Goddard, who left his Willoughby home Nov. 10, 2020, has been updated by his family and friends who received word that he’s been found.
Langley man missing since Nov. 10 found alive and safe

Family of the Willoughby area man had been searching for days and announced that he has been found

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson leaves the stage after announcing he is stepping down as party leader, during a news conference in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, October 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Painful Truth: Which party breaks up first?

Political parties under pressure can fracture, here and abroad

Small and local shops are vulnerable to the second wave of the coronavirus. (Langley Advance Times files)
Our View: Save jobs, shop local in Langley

The fight to preserve local businesses and employment is underway now

Loblaw, the parent company of the Shoppers Drug Mart chain, announced Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 that a staff member at the 20159 88th Ave. location in Langley tested positive for COVID-19. (Google)
Two Langley businesses and multiple schools issued COVID-19 exposure alerts

Neither business is listed as site of public exposure by Fraser Health

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases

Number of people in hospital is nearing 300, while total cases near 30,000

FILE – A paramedic holds a test tube containing a blood sample during an antibody testing program at the Hollymore Ambulance Hub, in Birmingham, England, on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)
Want to know if you’ve had COVID-19? LifeLabs is offering an antibody test

Test costs $75 and is available in B.C. and Ontario

File photo
Surrey RCMP arrest man accused of threatening city councillor, prime minister

Surrey Councillor Jack Hundial said he received a death threat ‘that basically said to put a bullet in me’

The grey region of this chart shows the growth of untraced infection, due to lack of information on potential sources. With added staff and reorganization, the gap is stabilized, Dr. Bonnie Henry says. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. adjusts COVID-19 tracing to keep up with surging cases

People now notified of test results by text message

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Fred Sasakamoose died on Tuesday from complications of COVID-19.
B.C. Indigenous hockey legend dies following COVID-19 complications

Fred Sasakamoose died at the age of 86

Construction cranes tower above condos under construction near southeast False Creek in Vancouver on February 9, 2020. A study from Canada Mortgage Housing Corp. says over 11,000 condos were added to the housing supply pool in Metro Vancouver last year, spurred in part by taxes on empty homes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vacancy taxes put more rental condos in Metro Vancouver market: CMHC study

Vancouver council voted to increase empty homes tax from 1.25 per cent to three per cent for next year

Cambridge Elementary School, which was ordered closed for two weeks by Fraser Health due to a COVID-19 outbreak, is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Surrey school that shut down due to COVID-19 outbreak set to reopen next week

District, Fraser Health has assessment team going through the school

Most Read