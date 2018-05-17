Surrey man identified as victim in Langley gas station shooting

IHIT has identified Amanjot Singh Hans, 31, of Surrey as the victim of the May 15 shooting at a Langley gas station.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified Amanjot Singh Hans, 31, of Surrey as the victim of the May 15 shooting at a Langley gas station.

Investigators believe his murder was targeted.

IHIT is continuing to work closely with its partners from the Langley RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the B.C. Coroners Service to further the investigation.

Investigators are still seeking dash cam video from drivers who were travelling along 72 Avenue between 232 Street and Highway 10 at around 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the evening of May 15.

Investigators would also like to speak with anyone who has information about a dark-coloured Dodge pickup truck that was found burning in the 8300-block of 196 Street in Langley at about 9:20 p.m. on the same evening.

“We are releasing Mr. Hans’ name in an effort to determine his activities and who he may have had contact with prior to his death,” said Corporal Frank Jang of IHIT.

“We urge anyone with information to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Video and photos of crime scene by Shane MacKichan.


miranda@langleytimes.com
