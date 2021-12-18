Willowbrook Shopping Centre has been busy this Christmas season. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Willowbrook shopper vows to pay forward kindness

Murrayville woman grateful to mall security for coming to her aid during the holidays

Dear Editor,

Thank you to Gagan, Willowbrook mall’s security manager!

I was carrying a really heavy purchase and had quite a distance to walk to my car with it.

Just when I thought I couldn’t make it any farther, there stood Gagan, and [she] relieved me of the box.

She insisted on carrying it all the way for me. Thank you for your kindness today.

I will pay it forward.

Katrina Winter, Murrayville

