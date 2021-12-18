Willowbrook shopper vows to pay forward kindness

Dear Editor,
Thank you to Gagan, Willowbrook mall’s security manager!
I was carrying a really heavy purchase and had quite a distance to walk to my car with it.
Just when I thought I couldn’t make it any farther, there stood Gagan, and [she] relieved me of the box.
She insisted on carrying it all the way for me. Thank you for your kindness today.
I will pay it forward.
Katrina Winter, Murrayville
