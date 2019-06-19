Work on a traffic light and adjacent sidewalk are seeming to take forever

Letter writer asks: How long does it take to complete this job?

Dear Editor,

As a long time taxpaying resident in the Township of Langley, I have observed with intrigue and frustration a civic project being worked on in the community.

Located at the corner of 40th Avenue and 200th Street, it appears what was required was to move a traffic light and put down about 30 feet of sidewalk.

However, after many weeks in progress, the project appears to be at a standstill for reasons unclear to me.

This traffic light has been a work in progress for many weeks now, and I would like to put a question to the person(s) in charge: How long does it take to complete this job?

A response and insight would be appreciated, as other citizens in the community are being impacted by not being able to finish what you start in a timely fashion.

John Pattinson, Langley

