PHOTOS: Explore the best of the West Coast and enter to win with London Drugs

Terrace, BC Photo by Travis Murphy
Haida Gwaii, BC Photo by Kenneth Purcell
Cowichan River, BC Photo by Jon Snell
Indian Arm Photo, BC by Jon Snell
Naksup, BC Photo by Emily Rice
Terrace, BC Photo by Travis Murphy
Vancouver, BC Photo by Travis Murphy
Vancouver Island BC, Photo by Jon Snell
Cannon Beach, WA Photo by Tyler Beliveau
Rennel Sound, BC Photo by Yingying Zhao
Chilliwack, BC Photo by Steve Bartlett
Tofino, BC Photo by Bob Burgess
Abbotsford, BC Photo by Kielan Pilgrim.
Terrace, BC Photo by Travis Murphy
Port Melon, BC Photo by Trevor Stephenson
Mt Baker, WA Photo by Paul Kendall
Cape Palmerston beach, BC Photo by Yvonne Surgent

Entries coming in for the London Drugs 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest are already showcasing the best of the adventurous West Coast. From camping under the stars, leaping into coastal waters, to hiking on snow-capped terrains, the participants have embraced all the region has to offer and are entering for a chance to win a selection of prizes.

This year ‘s contest gives participants a chance at a 3-day trip for two to experience the northern lights in Yukon courtesy of Air North and London Drugs gift cards valued at a total of $6000. Other sponsors include Northern Vision Development and Northern Tales Travel Services.

READ MORE: Scenic photos of Canada you can’t miss

Readers can submit photos across seven categories including scenic Canada, wildlife, people, west coast adventure, love where you live, festivals and events, and for those keen on taking photos on their phones, there is a “mobile entry” category, too.

To enter the contest click here.


baneet.braich@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Okanagan woman seeks new legs, feet for beloved pet duck and chicken

Just Posted

Langley’s James Allenby is king of the links at RBC Canadian Open Regional Qualifier

Carded a bogey-free 7-Under 65 to take medallist honours.

Cupcakes against cancer: Langley parents rally to help family

Christine Tulloch, a crusader against cancer, has suffered a third relapse

Aldergrove chef sentenced to seven years for million-dollar drug operation

Raymon Ranu has been working as a cook since he was arrested for selling fentanyl and cocaine

Anti-gang forum aimed at helping Langley parents keep teens safe

Preventing gang recruitment is the focus of a forum to be held next week

Going above and beyond: PFG Glass

How a small Langley company pulled off a pivot to become the biggest in Western Canada

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Sitting and sleeping on downtown sidewalks could net $100 fine in Penticton

The measure, which still requires final approval, would be enforced between May and Sept. 30

Survey finds 15% of Canadian cannabis users with a valid licence drive within two hours of using

Survey also finds middle-aged men are upping their usage following legalization

RCMP investigating after woman pushed off cliff at Vancouver Island lake

Woman injured after 40-foot fall into water

16 Coast Guard ships to be built in $15.7B ‘fleet renewal’ plan in B.C.: Trudeau

Two other ships will be built in Nova Scotia

B.C. man killed in logging accident ‘would have done anything for anyone’

Wife remembers 43-year old Petr Koncek, father of two children

Ottawa spending $24.5M to research on health benefits, risks of pot use

$390,000 will fund two cannabis public awareness

50 trip planning kiosks coming to TransLink routes

Kiosk will allow riders to see schedules and alerts

Crackdown on money laundering does not include federal public inquiry: minister

An independent report commissioned concluded $7.4 billion was laundered in B.C. last year

Most Read