Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: NFL’s ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ suddenly very relevant for San Francisco 49ers

NFL REPORT: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf discuss NFL playoff race

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf share their thoughts as the NFL playoff race heats up.

Discussion includes Brock Purdy’s unlikely rise to QB1 status in San Francisco, the post-season chances for the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson’s head injury and more.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact Erin Haluschak or Philip Wolf.

fb

Breaking NewsNFLPodcastsSeattle Seahawks

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: B.C dancing duo brings the funk to millions around the world

Just Posted

The Aldergrove Candy Cane Run saw Santa visit with the local firefighters. (Langley Firefighters Charitable Society/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley firefighters head out for Candy Cane Runs

A hand-crafted doll house is being raffled by the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation. (LMHF/Special to the Langley Advance Time)
Victorian-style doll house being raffled for Langley’s hospital

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Cancer society CEO welcomes federal help with patient incomes

Vancouver Giants forward Samuel Honzek will be on Slovakia’s roster in the upcoming World Junior Tournament, the Langley-based WHL team announced on Wednesday, Dec. 14. (Rob Wilton/Vancouver Giants)
Giants Honzek named to Slovakia roster at World Junior Championships