'American Idol' contestant Cameron Whitcomb. (Submitted photo)

PODCAST: B.C. singer Cameron Whitcomb’s ‘American Idol’ journey

Today in B.C.: Moving to L.A. for career in the entertainment industry

You will find Today in BC podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

Host Peter McCully chats with singer Cameron Whitcomb, who recently made it to the top 20 on the TV show American Idol. He talks about growing up in Nanaimo, working in Kamloops and the experience of being a contestant on the show.

Cameron’s audition for the 20th season of American Idol was in Texas.

“I just felt like I was watching musicians that had been doing it their entire life get turned away, right away, so I thought I didn’t have a chance,” said Whitcomb. “I actually had this conversation with this guy from Alabama. He was like, ‘man, I promise you, those judges are the same as us, man. They put their pants on the same way we do’. It just seemed like he was fearless. He was like, ‘it does not change anything what those judges think of me.’”

Today in BC asked Cameron about his music selections for the competition.

“I’m really open to hearing what other people listen to,” he said. “I just really love finding new music. That’s where a lot of it came from. My grandma sent me songs, I think my mom picked out the song I was singing in Hawaii, Bad Moon Rising by CCR.”

Whitcomb shares the story of his famous backflips and his brother’s ‘Idol’ tattoo.

We’ll also hear Cameron’s performance of If it Hadn’t Been for Love by the Steel Drivers while competing in Hawaii.

(If it Hadn’t Been for Love/The Steel Drivers)

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: Comedian Ron James travels coast to coast to deliver laughs

LISTEN: Peter Kent, Stunt double for Arnold Schwarzenegger

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Black PressBritish ColumbiaEntertainmentPodcasts

Previous story
PODCAST: Ron James travels coast to coast to deliver laughs

Just Posted

Items seized by CFSEU-BC in Surrey, Langley and Burnaby. (Photo: CFSEU-BC)
Cops seize 31,135 lethal doses of fentanyl in Surrey, Langley and Burnaby

Werner Klann, owner of Mason Bees Company, was surrounded by local residents, who attended his latest workshop on mason bees. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Langley welcomes a passionate mason bee lover for informative workshop

Nanaimo Clippers goalie Cooper Black made a save with help from teammate Andrew Noel as Langley Rivermen Riley Wallack and Max Bulawka go to the net during Game 2 of the B.C. Hockey League’s Coastal final playoff series Saturday, April 30, at Nanaimo’s Frank Crane Arena. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Langley Rivermen eliminated from BCHL playoffs

Langley City committees and task forces can resume in-person meetings, after council rescinded a resolution that restricted them to videoconferencing. (Langley Advance Times file)
VIDEO: Langley City council approves a return to in-person meetings for municipal committees and task forces