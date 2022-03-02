Order of Canada recipient Valdy in concert. (Black Press Media file photo)

Order of Canada recipient Valdy in concert. (Black Press Media file photo)

Today in B.C.: Sharing memories with Valdy, iconic Canadian folksinger

Podcast: Talk includes Winnipeg’s music scene in the 1960s and being back on the road

You will find Today in BC podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

In our latest installment, iconic Canadian folk singer/songwriter Valdy talks with host Peter McCully about his musical beginnings, including the music scene in Winnipeg in the 1960s. Valdy has earned four gold records, won four Juno Awards and has been named to the Order of Canada. He discusses being back on the road touring and plays a few tunes in studio, including Sonny’s Dream and Out on the Mira.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

MusicPodcasts

Previous story
Podcast: B.C. man discusses life as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s movie stuntman

Just Posted

Aldergrove’s Harnek Toor, seen here competing at a previous outdoor event, won four gold and one silver at the B.C. Masters Indoor Championships in Kamloops in February. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Aldergrove grandfather wins five medals at B.C. Masters

Mackenzie Gaytmenn is hoping this year’s auction will raise at least $6,000 for youth mentoring. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Beer fridge, tix to Seattle Mariners game, and more to be auctioned off for Langley charity

Established in 2016, the Rose Gellert String Quartet is the ensemble in residence at LCMS, and has given performances as part of LCMS’ concert series as well as throughout the Fraser Valley. The group will perform in Langley on March 5. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley music school invites public to music concert

Langley Trappers recorded two shutouts along the way as the team won their first round of PJHL playoff games. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley Trappers win best-of-seven against Mission City Outlaws