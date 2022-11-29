Through its Heart and Soul of the Community initiative, Black Press Media showcases the vital work of non-profit organizations here at home and throughout Western Canada.

Through its Heart and Soul of the Community initiative, Black Press Media showcases the vital work of non-profit organizations here at home and throughout Western Canada.

Black Press Media gives back to the Heart and Soul of the Community

Year-long program supports vital non-profits hard at work in your neighbourhood

Throughout its long history, Black Press Media has demonstrated a deep commitment to the communities we serve.

From sharing essential information you need to know, to shining a light on important topics in your community, to supporting local businesses and non-profits when they need it most, we’re here for you. In turn, we share our heartfelt gratitude for the support you’ve shown us, and your neighbours.

To showcase that commitment, the vital work of non-profit organizations, and their tireless staff and volunteers, Black Press Media founded the appropriately named program, Heart and Soul of the Community.

Within the program is a new initiative that provides a custom digital marketing package for a different charitable organization each month, tailored to their unique needs, and shared across our extensive network.

Whether their goals are to raise awareness of a new program, rally volunteers or increase donations, we’ll share our knowledge and expertise to make it happen.

Giving Tuesday is the ideal day to kick off this year-long initiative with our first partnership – Make A Wish Canada, a longstanding organization creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

“Black Press Media has deep roots across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories, and today, with our extensive digital footprint complementing our printed products, we have more opportunities than ever before to give back,” says Randy Blair, Black Press Media’s Chief Operating Officer.

“One of the best ways to do that is by supporting those on the ground, making a difference every day in our communities. We encourage you to join us in learning more about these organizations, and how you might help make a difference, too.”

Black Press Media’s audience of four million unique website visitors each month and more than one million followers across its social media channels – in addition to its large, loyal print audience of millions of readers per week – ensures we reach every corner of the community.

How do we do it?

With the more than 185 award-winning, on-the-ground journalists – the largest of any news-gathering organization in B.C. – accompanied by social media and digital marketing professionals, videographers, SEO experts and others working throughout the region, Black Press Media has the skill and commitment to get the word out – how, when and where it matters.

Join us in building strength, resilience and compassion for those in need. Join us in the Heart and Soul of the Community.

charityCommunityPhilanthropy

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Just Posted

Maddy, a one-year-old lab cross from Cloverdale, bought the whole family to Langley for a photo with Santa on Sunday, Nov. 27. Hosted by the OpenRoad Auto Group Mini dealership in Langley City, the event raised funds for the Langley Animal Protection Society. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Dogs pose for pictures with Santa at Langley fundraiser

Beniamin and Diana Cobaschi with their children Caleb and Alice, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, in front of a section of scorched seedlings at the family-owned Tannenbaum Tree Farm at 5398 252nd St. in Aldergrove that were damaged by extremely hot weather. “They didn’t make it,” Beniamin said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
How Langley Christmas tree farms were affected by the ‘heat dome’

Investigators on scene after a pedestrian was struck in the early hours of Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Langley Advance Times files)
No charges for Mountie who hit pedestrian in middle of Langley Bypass

David Davis, a fourth-generation Milner farmer, served for 11 years on Langley Township council. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
After three terms, Langley Township’s Davis leaves council for family time, dairy farm