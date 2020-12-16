blank_spacer

Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

Critically-ill kids put on a brave face every day. Now you can, too, in support of Make-A-Wish.

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions, and we invite you to join us in helping children’s wishes come true.

On Dec. 18, we’ll be featuring the stories of families impacted by the great work at Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon, with the hopes of inspiring you – our readers – to help spread hope for more children.

Click here to buy your masks today!

The washable, reusable, three-layer masks are a sustainable alternative to disposable masks – and manufactured in B.C. They check all the boxes for those wanting to make an eco-friendly, socially conscious choice, while helping keep themselves and others healthy, says BraveFace co-founder Kemp Edwards.

“BraveFace is committed to creating masks that people want to wear and that they feel good about wearing. Not only are our masks crafted from 50 per cent certified organic cotton and 50 per cent recycled PET plastic, but they’re manufactured and distributed locally, principles at the core of who we are,” Edwards notes. “It’s in our DNA to help.”

Make-A-Wish

Township firefighters were called to a fire in the 22100 block of 16th Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)
Firefighters battle blaze at rural property in South Langley

Emergency crews are on scene for a trailer fire

Dee-Ana Goodman, children’s pastor at the Living Waters church in Fort Langley, guided a visiting vehicle to a stop Sunday, May 10, 2020, during a drive-through Mother’s Day celebration at the Glover Road place of worship. This Friday, the church will begin three days of drive-throughs to help the Langley Food Bank. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
A drive-by donation to help the Langley Food Bank gets underway this Friday in Fort Langley

Living Waters Church has more than a little experience planning such events

The Langley Senior Resources Centre has a message for the businesses and their staff on behalf of the members. (Pre-COVID image)(Metro Creative Connections/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley seniors centre said older residents appreciate businesses and staff

With so much of society shuttered, businesses often only point of contact for seniors during the day

Katelyn Schroeder, Hugh McNeill and Bailey Herbert all won the aggregate award in their categories in Victoria in March 2020. They were among 10 LOSC swimmers cited for their achievements by Swim BC for the Canadian Sport Institute Pacific (file)
Langley Olympians Swim Club athletes cited for achievements

A recognition of their hard work, coach says

David Gray says the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline will knock down a wooded area on his property where he and his wife walk every day. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley man irked that pipeline will knock down his woods

The Trans Mountain expansion cuts through his back yard

A health care employee receives one of the first COVID-19 injections in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, Dec. 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 640 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths Wednesday

Hospitalized patient total holds steady at 362, 91 in ICU

Ardith (Walpetko We’dalx) Walkem is the firest Indigenous woman to be appointed a BC Supreme Court Justice, an announcement made in December 2020. (Cedar & Sage Law Corporation photo - cedarandsagelaw.com)
Ardith Walkem the first Indigenous woman named a Justice on the BC Supreme Court

‘We celebrate with Ardith this tremendous achievement’ – UBCIC Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

(Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)
Williams Lake First Nation Chief supports Canucks amid cultural appropriation controversy

“That’s my team. That’s who I cheer for, and I’ve always taken great pride in that logo.”

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The on-site team deploys a boom curtain to contain the oil spill near Nootka Island. (Unified Command)
Sea otter, heron treated as team battles active oil slick off Vancouver Island

Animals found covered in oil, response team looking at rehabilitation options

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 violation tickets to be sent to collections after 30 days instead of 1 year

The province has also requested WorkSafe BC increase in-person inspections at workplaces,

Gillian McIntosh of Abbotsford was finally able to meet her newborn son Travis Len over the weekend. McIntosh was in an induced coma due to COVID-19 when she gave birth to him on Nov. 10, and was eased out of sedation late last week. She has now tested negative for the virus.
Abbotsford mom who gave birth while in coma after getting COVID-19 meets son

Gillian McIntosh, diagnosed with virus on Nov. 6, comes off ventilator

A promotional masked bus is part of TransLink’s plan to get more riders to wear masks on transit. (TransLink photo)
TransLink suspends free transit on New Year’s Eve

Change being made to align with ongoing provincial COVID-19 restrictions

