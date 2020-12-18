Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.

Today is Grant A Wish Day, in support of Make-A-Wish

Join Black Press Media and BraveFace to help grant wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions

Today, Dec. 18, we’re asking you to put on a brave face in support of Make-A-Wish, and give hope to critically ill kids who put one on each day.

Black Press Media and BraveFace have joined forces to help make wishes come true for children facing life-threatening medical conditions. Join us in celebrating these heroes – big and small – during our virtual Grant A Wish Day.

Here’s how it works: By purchasing a pack of three masks designed and manufactured right here in B.C. for children, youth and adults, you’ll be supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.

Purchase your trio mask set by clicking here.

Each year, the foundation receives hundreds of wish requests. Like many community organizations, Make-A-Wish is not immune to the ongoing pandemic, which has hindered fundraising opportunities in order to keep fellow Canadians safe.

The staff, volunteers and organizers that power the local Make-A-Wish have been working tirelessly to make dreams come true for dozens of children, including wishes such as:

  • A bedroom makeover
  • A gaming computer
  • A touchscreen laptop
  • A Surrey bike
  • Filming equipment
  • A kayak
  • An electric Bicycle
  • A Best Buy shopping spree
  • A Wacom drawing tablet
  • A playhouse
  • A hot tub
  • A travel Trailer

As the organization finalizes those wishes, there are still many children patiently waiting. Those wishes include trips to places such as Disney World, Dubai and Japan, as well as releasing sea turtles and attending teen tech camp at MIT.

For more details visit your local Black Press Media community news website, or braveface.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Make-A-Wish

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Make-A-Wish: Hillary, 17, goes on dream shopping spree for horse gear

Just Posted

Gathering at Aldergrove Christmas tree on Saturday to help people grieve together. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
Helping Aldergrove grieve this holiday season

Informal candlelight Christmas sing-a-long to be held Saturday at Aldergrove Christmas tree

On Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, Grace Stewart and Charlene Fassbender from the Thank-you for Caring Society visited the Langley Christmas Bureau’s temporary location at Timms Community Centre to present bureau coordinator Velma MacAllister (centre) with a cheque for more than $30,000. (Peter Fassbender/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Virtual Christmas Tea fundraiser raises $30,000 for Langley bureau

Local charity wrapped up giving season on Saturday

The Langley School District has announced a case of COVID-19 at Peter Ewart Middle School. (Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s latest school virus case at middle school

Notices were sent to families at Peter Ewart Middle School

Nine employees at Abbotsford’s Rossdown Farms and Natural Foods have tested positive for COVID-19. (Facebook photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Abbotsford poultry plant

Rossdown Natural Foods Ltd. on Bradner Road sees nine employees test positive

An Aldergrove-based charitable initiative, Coleton Clause and Ryker’s Reindeer, will help 23 Lower Mainland families this Christmas. (Brenda Nelson/Special to The Star)
Charitable efforts by Aldergrove family continue through COVID-19

Coleton Clause and Ryker’s Reindeer initiative helped 23 Lower Mainland families this Christmas

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Today is Grant A Wish Day, in support of Make-A-Wish

Join Black Press Media and BraveFace to help grant wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year at the B.C. legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Applications now open for B.C. Recovery Benefit, worth up to $1,000

90% of adults expected to get $1.7B in borrowed cash

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
380,000 British Columbians expected to be immunized for COVID-19 by March: Top doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says 1,215 health-care workers have been vaccinated so far

A child in the community places flowers at the site where a Surrey mom was killed by a runaway cargo van on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. On Thursday, dozens of people from the community came together to pay tribute to the mom. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Dozens pay tribute to Surrey mom killed by runaway cargo van while walking with children

Police say the woman was walking her children home from school

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. Today (Dec. 17) Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan gave B.C. salmon farm operators 18 months to deactivate farms in the Discovery Islands. (Quinn Bender photo)
Discovery Islands salmon farms on their way out

Federal government gives operators 18 months to grow-out their last harvest

Shopping mall food court in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Another 673 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Virus testing being refined, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea named its new octopus Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. Henry was released back into the sea on Dec. 16. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)
VIDEO: Henry, the giant Pacific octopus named for B.C. doctor, released back into the sea

The male cephalopod spent six months at Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea

Ron Nicolaye and the pole on the Island Highway at the Campbell River bridge that a drunk driver crashed into in 1983, changing his life forever. Photo by Marc Kitteringham – Campbell River Mirror
Impaired driving survivor implores people to not drink and drive this holiday season

Campbell River man looks back on 37th anniversary of life-changing incident

Most Read