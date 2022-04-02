2-game weekend with Chiefs determines if Giants make playoffs

Giants will be playing hard this weekend, shooting for their chance in the playoffs. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

The most important weekend of the season is fast approaching for the Vancouver Giants, and the playoff stakes couldn’t be higher.

Starting Saturday the G-Men kick off a weekend home double-header against the Spokane Chiefs.

Based on the current playoff standings, the math is simple for the Giants. Two victories this weekend and they’ll have officially clinched a berth in the 2022 WHL playoffs.

Saturday night the Giants and Chiefs clash at 7 p.m. The teams have split the season series thus far, each winning one game in Spokane.

Then on Sunday, April 3, at 4 p.m., the Giants and Chiefs face off once again.

The Sunday game is a fan appreciation event, too. Fans can look forward to an afternoon of interaction and prizes, including a $2,000 Find New Roads package courtesy of Chevrolet. Another lucky fan is also going home with a Triple O’s Food Truck rental for up to 30 people.

Then, afterwards, guests can join Jack the Giant for another Save-On Foods post-game skate. Fans are encouraged to bring their own skates, and as usual, must exit the LEC and re-enter through Gate 1 for the skate.

In the meantime, tickets are still available online for both of this weekend’s games.

And, after their games against Spokane this weekend, the Giants only have three more at-home regular season games.

